Winners Revealed For Inaugural Biennial International Choral Conducting Competition

MidAmerica Productions, Inc. has announced that choral conductor Matthew Abernathy has been named the grand winner of the first-ever MidAmerica Productions Inc. International Choral Conducting Competition. This prestigious award, which comes with a $10,000 stipend prize and a solo conducting appearance at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, aims to honor and nurture rising talents in choral conducting.

Mr. Abernathy, currently the Artistic Director of the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay and Director of Choral Studies at the University of Tampa, stood out among a pool of highly talented applicants. His submission, which included both a video of his conducting and his reflections on choral music, demonstrated his musicianship, leadership, and dedication to the art of choral conducting.

"Matthew Abernathy's ability to inspire and elevate his choirs truly impressed us," said Peter Tiboris, Founder and General Music Director of MidAmerica Productions, Inc. and Chair of the judging panel. "His understanding of musical expression and his thoughtful and passionate conducting style made him the choice for this award by the international jury."

Mr. Abernathy's work has been described as "excellent throughout" (Star Tribune) and a "strong choral performance" (MLive). He has worked with ensembles at all levels, from preparing professional opera choruses to mentoring young talent through nationally recognized programs. When presented with the news of his prize, he stated, "I am honored to have been selected as the Grand Prize Winner. As someone who spends most of my time backstage preparing choirs for others' to conduct, the opportunity to stand on stage at Carnegie Hall is not something I ever thought I would do! I offer my sincere gratitude to the jury, and to my colleagues, teachers, and mentors who have helped me to achieve this milestone."

The competition, which will resume once more in 2027, seeks to recognize outstanding choral conductors between the ages of 25 and 35. As part of the award, Abernathy will make his debut performance conducting the New England Symphonic Ensemble (Preston Hawes, Artistic Director) in Boulanger's Psalm 130 "Du fond de l'abîme" on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 8pm. His program, selected in collaboration with Mr. Tiboris, will feature a choir of 40 to 60 voices.

Matthew Harden, one of the key judges, praised the initiative, stating, "The establishment of this competition is a significant step toward supporting and advancing the careers of young choral conductors. 2024 Winner Matthew Abernathy exemplifies the future of choral music."

Applications were submitted from talented conductors throughout the United States; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Aarhus, Denmark; Bonn, Berlin, Germany; Riga, Latvia; Yousei, South Korea; Taichung, Taiwan; London, United Kingdom and more. The competition's panel of distinguished judges included notable figures from around the globe, such as Sir John Rutter CBE of the United Kingdom, Francis Bardot of Paris and Alan Chircop of Malta, ensuring a diverse and comprehensive evaluation process. Abernathy's win marks the beginning of a $100,000 commitment from MidAmerica Productions, Inc. over the next ten years, with $10,000 awarded every other year to up-and-coming conductors.

Distinguished First Runner Up: Sinhaeng Lee of Colgate University

In his application, Sinhaeng Lee stated, I am driven by a profound passion for choral music and a commitment to fostering musical excellence. Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself to enhancing the choral experience for both singers and audiences. This award represents an opportunity to further hone my skills, collaborate with esteemed colleagues, and bring innovative approaches to choral conducting."

Distinguished Honorable Mention: Matthew Chi Lee of John P. Stevens High School

Sir John Rutter, CBE, another esteemed judge on the panel said, "Matthew Chi Lee's young singers passionately wanted to give the last drop of their blood to the music...rising to the challenge of something new and delivering a convincing performance beyond their comfort zone."

MidAmerica Productions, Inc. remains dedicated to supporting the growth of choral music and giving emerging conductors a platform on some of the world's most iconic stages. The organization anticipates Matthew Abernathy, Sinhaeng Lee, and Matthew Chi's debut at Carnegie Hall in 2026.

