What's Streaming: Classical - Week Of July 27 – August 2

Based in the Rocky Mountain resort city of Sun Valley, Idaho, the Sun Valley Music Festival kicks off its 36th annual Summer Season virtually-offering one-time-only webcasts from July 27 to August 19.

More than 100 musicians-filmed at the direction of James Darrah by a production team of more than 100 producers and engineers across the continent-are featured in these all-new online concerts of solo, chamber, and orchestral music. Performers include guest artists and the Festival Orchestra, whose members hail from North America's leading orchestras.

Opening night includes a suite from Bizet's Carmen, arranged for four horns and performed by Festival Orchestra members from the Houston Symphony; Massenet's Meditation from Thaïs, performed by Rochester Philharmonic concertmaster Juliana Athayde and guest artist Orion Weiss; and the closing Allegro of Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, performed by the Festival Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Alasdair Neale.

As the United States' largest admission-free, privately supported festival of classical music, the Sun Valley Music Festival presents its Summer Season webcasts free of charge to viewers.

WHERE TO WATCH: Sun Valley Music Festival's web site

Tuesday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. MT:

Sun Valley Music Festival features Orion Weiss

in Beethoven's "Appassionata" Sonata

After performing in the Sun Valley Music Festival's Summer Season opener, Orion Weiss is featured the following night performing Beethoven's Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 57 ("Appassionata"). The program also features Baroque composer Jean-Marie Leclair's Sonata in E minor, Op. 3, No. 5 for two violins, performed by Minnesota Orchestra musicians Rebecca Corruccini and Milana Reiche.

WHERE TO WATCH: Sun Valley Music Festival's web site

Thursday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. PT:

Miró Quartet continues live-streamed Beethoven cycle

with "Harp" and "Serioso" Quartets

Having performed Beethoven's Opp. 18 and 59 over the past two weekends (watch on-demand with Festival Pass), the Miró Quartet continues its survey of the composer's complete string quartets with the String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 74 ("Harp") and String Quartet in F minor, Op. 95 ("Serioso"). The cycle continues the worldwide celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday and comprises 12 concerts over four weeks. The series is broadcast live from Austin, Texas, where the Quartet is based, and the video feed is professionally produced in real time, with multiple camera angles and high-quality sound.

WHERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND WATCH: OurConcerts.live

Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. MT:

Sun Valley Music Festival continues with Leila Josefowicz and more

The first week of the Sun Valley Music Festival Summer Season continues with a varied program filmed in San Francisco, Toronto, and Scarsdale, New York. Guest artist Leila Josefowicz performs excerpts from Esa-Pekka Salonen's Lachen verlernt in Scarsdale, while San Francisco Symphony Assistant Principal Cello Amos Yang performs excerpts from Bach's Cello Suite No. 6. The program also includes Festival Orchestra brass musicians from the Toronto Symphony, National Arts Centre Orchestra, and Buffalo Philharmonic performing Susato's Four Renaissance Dances and a suite from Bernstein's West Side Story.

WHERE TO WATCH: Sun Valley Music Festival's web site

Friday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. PT:

Miró Quartet live-streams Beethoven's late quartet Op. 127 in E-flat major

Excerpt from July 18 program. All programs from the Miró Quartet's live-streamed

Beethoven string quartet cycle are available on-demand with a Festival Pass.

The Miró Quartet's live-streamed series of Beethoven's complete string quartets shifts to the composer's late quartets, starting with Op. 127 in E-flat major. Series performances take place every Thursday (see above), Friday, and Saturday (see below) through August 8.

WHERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND WATCH: OurConcerts.live

Friday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. MT:

Sun Valley Music Festival presents Beethoven's "Archduke" Trio

Left: Ludwig van Beethoven; Right: Archduke Rudolf of Austria, the work's dedicatee

Filmed in St. Louis, Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra musicians Kristin Ahlstrom (Associate Principal Second Violin, St. Louis Symphony), pianist Peter Henderson (Artist-in-Residence, Maryville University), and Bjorn Ranheim (Cello, St. Louis Symphony) perform Beethoven's Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97 ("Archduke").

WHERE TO WATCH: Sun Valley Music Festival's web site

Saturday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. PT:

Miró Quartet concludes third week of

Beethoven cycle with Op. 132 string quartet

Excerpt from July 18 program. All programs from the Miró Quartet's live-streamed

Beethoven string quartet cycle are available on-demand with a Festival Pass.

To wrap up its third week of Beethoven string quartets, the Miró Quartet performs the composer's penultimate quartet, Op. 132 in A minor. See above for two more of the Miró's Beethoven performances earlier in the week.

WHERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND WATCH: OurConcerts.live

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Recently on Minnesota Orchestra at Home: "Vänskä Conducts Mozart the Adventurer," a kids' program of excerpts from Mozart, Haydn, and Chevalier de Saint-Georges, as well as from the Toy Symphony, speculated to have been composed by Edmund Angerer.

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN: MinnesotaOrchestra.org/AtHome and Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.

