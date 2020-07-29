WHAT'S STREAMING: CLASSICAL / THEATER (WEEK OF AUGUST 3-9)

Monday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m. MT (one-time-only viewing)

Sun Valley Music Festival: Gala performances by

Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Presented for free this year as a gift to the community, the Sun Valley Music Festival's 36th annual Summer Season gala brings together three of Broadway's biggest stars-Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and Brian Stokes Mitchell-filming them in performance at New York's DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

WHERE TO WATCH: SVMusicFestival.org and Sun Valley Music Festival's YouTube

Tuesday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive continues with soprano Sarah Coburn

Sarah Coburn in the title role of Tulsa Opera's 2009 Lucia di Lammermoor

Tulsa Opera's Staying Alive video series keeps the music alive amidst the shutdowns by bringing to viewers at-home performances from the company's featured artists every week. On Tuesday, August 4, soprano Sarah Coburn-a regular guest at Tulsa Opera-performs "Will There Really Be a Morning?" by Ricky Ian Gordon, which sets a poem by Emily Dickinson. Lyndon Meyer accompanies.

WHERE TO WATCH: TulsaOpera.com/StayingAlive

Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 p.m. MT (one-time-only viewing)

Sun Valley Music Festival: Reich, Golijov, Mozart, Handel,

and The Beatles, for strings and percussion

The Sun Valley Music Festival continues with a strings-and-mallets program of Steve Reich's Mallet Quartet, Osvaldo Golijov's Mariel for cello and marimba-both filmed at the Cleveland Institute of Music-and cello quartet arrangements of Mozart's Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, Handel's "Ombra mai fu" from Xerxes, and The Beatles' "When I'm 64," recorded at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

WHERE TO WATCH: SVMusicFestival.org and Sun Valley Music Festival's YouTube

Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m. MT (one-time-only viewing)

Sun Valley Music Festival: Mason Bates's Mothership and

Beethoven's "Spring" Sonata

Mason Bates's orchestral work Mothership, conducted by Music Director Alasdair Neale and featuring the composer on electronics, headlines this program that also includes Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 ("Spring"), performed by Festival Orchestra concertmaster Juliana Athayde (also Concertmaster of the Rochester Philharmonic) and guest artist Orion Weiss. The orchestra was filmed at the San Francisco Conservatory and in musicians' homes across North America, while the "Spring" Sonata was recorded at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester.

WHERE TO WATCH: SVMusicFestival.org and Sun Valley Music Festival's YouTube

Thursday, August 6; Friday, August 7; and Saturday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT

Miró Quartet concludes live-streamed Beethoven cycle with

late quartets and Grosse Fuge

For the final weekend of its month-long survey of Beethoven's complete string quartets, the Miró Quartet performs the composer's revered late quartets and Grosse Fuge. These performances continue the worldwide celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday and are broadcast live from Austin, Texas, where the Quartet is based. The video feed is professionally produced in real time, with multiple camera angles and high-quality sound.

All performances may be viewed on-demand with a

Festival Pass through August 15.

WHERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND WATCH: OurConcerts.live, as follows...

Thursday, August 6

String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major, Op. 130

Grosse Fuge in B-flat major, Op. 133

Friday, August 7

String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131

Saturday, August 8

String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135

String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat major, Op. 130: VI. Finale: Allegro (alternate finale)

Saturday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. MT (one-time-only viewing)

Sun Valley Music Festival: Family Concert Inspiring Duos

The Sun Valley Music Festival's Family Concert this summer pairs Festival Orchestra musicians with their talented children. Associate Conductor Sameer Patel hosts this evening of duets, filmed in Chicago and San Francisco.

WHERE TO WATCH: SVMusicFestival.org and Sun Valley Music Festival's YouTube

Sunday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. MT (one-time-only viewing)

Sun Valley Music Festival: Daniil Trifonov in recital

Grammy Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov performs a solo recital of Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-flat major, Op. 31, No. 3 and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. The performance was captured by a film crew at New York's DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

WHERE TO WATCH: SVMusicFestival.org and Sun Valley Music Festival's YouTube

Minnesota Orchestra at Home

Recently on Minnesota Orchestra at Home: Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

via "Front Yard Concerts: Ken and Friends"

Minnesota Orchestra at Home shares video, audio and educational materials through the categories of Watch, Listen and Learn, including videos from the Orchestra's archives and newly-created "mini-concerts" directly from the homes of Orchestra musicians. Stay tuned to the Minnesota Orchestra web site and social media channels for a steady stream of new content.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN: MinnesotaOrchestra.org/AtHome and Minnesota Orchestra's Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter

