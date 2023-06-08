Violinist Melissa White and Pianist Nargiz Aliyarova Celebrate Composer Gara Garayev's 105th at Carnegie Hall

The performance is on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Violinist Melissa White and Pianist Nargiz Aliyarova Celebrate Composer Gara Garayev's 105th at Carnegie Hall

On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:30pm, the National Music and Global Culture Society presents acclaimed musicians violinist Melissa White and pianist Nargiz Aliyarova in a recital at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall. Dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev, the concert program will include Garayev's Violin Sonata, Preludes, and Adagio from ballet “Seven Beauties”; plus other works including Grieg's Violin Sonata No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 45; William Grant Still's Summerland; Amy Beach's Romance, Op. 23; Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major; and three pieces by Chopin: Nocturne in F minor, Op. 55, No. 1; Nocturne in C-sharp Minor, Op. posth.,"Nocturne oublié"; and Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48, No. 1.

Hailed by The Washington Post for being an “excellent advocate” and praised by The Washington Informer as she “continues to enchant audiences around the world,” White will make her Carnegie Hall recital debut in this performance. She has previously performed at the famed hall with her ensembles, Sphinx Virtuosi and Harlem Quartet, receiving critical acclaim as both a soloist and a chamber musician.

She is joined by pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, described as “clearly a dynamo who combines excellent pianistic skills and artistry with her role as presenter and educator” by the New York Concert Review. She had her Lincoln Center debut in 2018, Carnegie Hall debut in March 2022, Stern Auditorium Carnegie Hall debut in November 2022 and Kennedy Center debut in 2023.

Aliyarova is the president and founder of The National Music & Global Culture Society (NMGCS), which aims to be the bridge for connecting communities to global and multinational culture through classical music. NMGCS has been holding an annual International Composition Competition since 2021 to unite cultures globally through national music.

White shares, “Nargiz and I met in 2015 when I traveled to Baku, Azerbaijan to perform a recital with her there in her home country. We're thrilled to be bringing this program honoring Garayev to NYC, where we now both reside.”

