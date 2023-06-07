Violectric's Music Label Cosplay Records Announce New Artist: “The Disney Violinist” Robert Kerr

Cosplay Records – the music label of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric – announce the signing of their newest esteemed artist “The Disney Violinist” Robert Kerr. Kerr has teamed up with Cosplay to produce his debut album, which will feature twelve of his classical string quartet arrangements of music from his favorite Disney movies, performed with fellow Disney string musicians. Singles will be digitally released on streaming platforms worldwide in preparation for the full album release in late 2023, which include Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music and all major streaming services and online stores, in addition to physical copies available in various locations.

“Cosplay Records is delighted to work with Robert Kerr to create his debut album!” says President Michelle Jones. “His arrangements of favorite Disney songs are incredibly complicated as they challenge the finest classically trained musicians. It is this complexity of music intertwined with the beautiful, recognizable melodies that make the listener want to hear them again and again. Until this album, no one has been able to hear these arrangements outside of private events where Kerr has performed. We plan to have an album release party with live concerts and shows around the country to promote this exciting project!”

Formed in 2013 as an independent music label, Cosplay Records focuses on recording authentic live instruments without any use of midi, beat tracks or pitch correction/autotune, developing new artists and managing production, marketing and distribution for both Cosplay's artists and in collaboration with other artists and labels. Their network of industry professionals and relationship with online and brick and mortar music retail outlets provide “big label” services at a low cost with individualized attention and a fair split of sales. President is Michelle Jones, renowned “Vinylinist” and Founder of Violectric, and Chief Engineer is Jerry Jones. Label artists include: Violectric, Fretless Rock, Mad Harpist, Harpies and Robert Kerr.

In addition, Jones celebrates her newly elected position as Governor on The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs Florida Chapter Board, which recognizes excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivates the well-being of the music community and ensures that music remains an indelible part of our culture. She will serve in her two-year role fighting for creators' rights, protecting music people in need and saving music in schools. Elections are held annually and only voting members in good standing in the Florida Chapter of The Recording Academy are eligible to vote for their representatives. Jones joins other Central Floridian board members: President Meka Nism and Jeffery Redding.

“It is a huge honor to be elected by your colleagues and your peers to represent them in advocacy efforts, educational opportunities and shaping the future of the music business!” says Jones. “With launching our new artist on my label and being elected Governor to the Florida Chapter Board of The Recording Academy, the remainder of this year is full of opportunity and excitement! It's exactly what we needed coming out of the lockdown.”

Jones and Violectric musicians have performed thousands of unique concerts and events since 2008. Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Coldplay, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse, Sir Dr. NakaMats and others). While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas - Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for Sea World/Busch Gardens' “Howl O Scream” with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie. Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple media appearances.

For more information on Michelle Jones and Violectric, visit http://violectric.net. For more information on Cosplay Records, Artist Robert Kerr and more, visit https://cosplayrecords.com.

Violinist, freelance composer and musical playwright Kerr has been the full-time violinist at Walt Disney World performing regularly as part of Disney's Fairytale Weddings division since 2002, and he continues to enjoy a career as a performer, clinician, composer, arranger and private teacher. His love of music began at the age of five, when he first touched a violin. This was the start of his passion and pursuit of excellence in music. After discovering that he could compose in whatever style he chose when he was in high school, he began by composing music in the style of rock legends, Elton John and Billy Joel. This was only the beginning. Since that time, Robert has composed pieces for full orchestra, string orchestra, quartets, ensemble and voice. He has also recently discovered a new love for writing musical plays for elementary and middle schools. Robert's work has been performed all over the world, at the White House, Carnegie Hall, Universal Studios, NASA, the Walt Disney World Company and for the television series, Barney. He has been commissioned over 50 times, and he has performed his work all over the U.S. and in Scotland, Taiwan and Japan. His most recent work is his concerto for solo violin and orchestra as part of “An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration”.

Michelle Jones, “Vinylinist” is a producer, instrumentalist, composer, recording artist, educator/speaker and host of "Note-Worthy with Michelle Jones" (TV talk show). She is the founder and band leader of the rock string ensemble Violectric: Classic Musicians Who Rock that performs their proprietary arrangements of classic and modern popular music on their exclusive Violuminescence© LED electric instruments with LaserBows©. Jones and Violectric were declared “House Band for City of Orlando” by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in 2022. They are the first Artists in Residence at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida and are the Guest Performing Artist in Residence at The Neon Museum Las Vegas. As an international recording artist, Jones has composed and recorded many albums, as well as TV, film and video game soundtracks, plus advertisements, and she is a special guest of Wayne Newton in recordings, resident and touring shows since 2018. She is the President of Cosplay Records (Record Label), Violectric Education Programs, Inc. (non-profit organization dedicated to lifelong learning for students of all ages) and Violectric, Inc. Jones is an active voting member of National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) - The Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (AFM), Musicians' Union of Las Vegas and Central Florida Musicians' Association (CFMA). She is a 2022 Florida Music Hall of Fame Nominee, a Mentor with GRAMMY U and serves on both the Education and Advocacy Committees with the Florida Chapter of NARAS.