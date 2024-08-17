Vancouver's Elektra Announces Search For New Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elektra, Vancouver's distinguished adult treble-voiced volunteer choir, has announced its search for a new Artistic Director. This marks a significant milestone, as Morna Edmundson, who has led the ensemble to international acclaim, has served as Artistic Director since 2009.

Elektra has built a strong reputation for elevating the artistry and repertoire of adult treble choirs. The choir's passionate pursuit of this mission has become its trademark on the world stage. Over its 37-year history, Elektra has commissioned more than 120 works and released 17 CDs, many featuring first recordings of Canadian compositions.



Elektra seeks an Artistic Director who understands and appreciates the choir's unique artistic vision and mission. This individual will be instrumental in continuing and expanding the choir's legacy of excellence and innovation in adult treble choir music.



The new position is effective July 1, 2025. Interested candidates should visit elektra.ca for more details and application instructions.

