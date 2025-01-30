Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Present Berlioz's SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA, and Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons, invite you to the musical experience of Symphonie Fantastique.

This program features two fine symphonies, beginning with Mozart's Symphony No. 38, known universally as the "Prague." The nickname is a lasting tribute to a city that Mozart found extremely congenial to him and to his music. After intermission, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will grow to the size needed to play one of the largest early romantic symphonies, the Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz.

The 2024/25 Symphonic Series season is presented by United Grain Corporation.

PROGRAM:

Mozart Symphony No. 38 "Prague"

Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique

PRE-CONCERT TALK:

An hour before each performance, 6 PM on Saturday and 2 PM on Sunday, all ticket holders will enjoy an educational pre-concert talk from a VSO Musician or VSO's Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons. Don't miss this special opportunity to learn all about the history of the music that will follow!

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Skyview Concert Hall (1300 NW 139th Street, Vancouver, WA 98685) and online

Livestream link: https://mediacampus.com/live/vso/

For more information, and to order tickets, please click here.

