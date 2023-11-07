VSO USA Holiday Pops Concert to Return in December With Hollywood Hits

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA will once again present its highly acclaimed Holiday Pops concert program on December 9 and 10, 2023 at Skyview Concert Hall. Conducted by Maestro Salvador Brotons, the annual December program is regularly one of the best-attended events of the concert season. This year, the festive program will include classical favorites by Suppé, Delibes, and Strauss II as well as popular hits for the whole family such as Frozen, A Charlie Brown Christmas, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more. The program also includes the world premiere of a work by local composer Kurt Rosenberg, and the return of award-winning baritone Anton Belov, who joined the VSO in February 2023 for a performance of Puccini's Messa di Gloria.

The 2023 Holiday Pops concert will be underwritten by Ward and Lois Cook.

One hour prior to the program's start on both performance days, a pre-concert talk on the history of the works on the program will be held in Skyview Concert Hall for all ticket holders.

Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now.

What: VSO Holiday Pops

When: Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 pm, Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 pm

Where: 1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98685

Tickets: Individual tickets available at Click Here

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the return of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

The VSO tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 45th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit Click Here.