VIDEO: Watch LOVE'S FEVER, a Music Film Directed By Eric Fraad

Tune in to "Love's Fever", a short music film directed by Eric Fraad of Deh Lassa La Mia Vita from day 7 of Giovanni Boccaccio's "Decameron".

Written during the plague in Florence of 1347 - 1351, the song is about the fear of never being able to return to life as we once knew it: fever, burning desire and hope.

Watch below!

The film features Caitríona O'Leary, Edited by Martin Mai, Art Direction by Gareth Jones.