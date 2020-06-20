VIDEO: Rhiannon Giddens and Yo-Yo Ma Release

Rhiannon Giddens and Yo-Yo Ma have teamed up together for a new song called "Build A House."

"This song came knocking about a week ago and I had to open the door and let it in," Giddens said. "What can I say about what's been happening, what has happened, and what is continuing to happen, in this country, in the world? There's too many words and none, all at once. So I let the music speak, as usual. What a thing to mark this 155th anniversary of Juneteenth with that beautiful soul Yo-Yo Ma. Honored to have it out in the world."

