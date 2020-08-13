VIDEO: New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Members Perform George Walker's Works From Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The video features violinists Bryan Hernandez-Luch and Fatima Aaziza, Assistant Principal Viola Elzbieta Weyman and cellist Laura Andrade.

Trailblazing composer George Walker (the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music) lived in Montclair, NJ, for most of his life. This movement from his String Quartet No. 1 had later life as his most performed work, Lyric for Strings.

The NJSO commissioned and performed multiple works by Walker, including the world premieres of Pageant and Proclamation for the opening of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark in 1997 and Sinfonia No. 4, "Strands," through the New Jersey Roots Project in 2012.

