VIDEO: NSO @ Home Celebrates Front Line Workers With Works By Beethoven, Haydn, Shehedrin, and More!

This video is hosted by NSO Principal Second Violin Marissa Regni.

Oct. 12, 2020  

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance celebrates our Front Line Heroes and features an "NSO In Your Neighborhood" performance by a string quartet comprised of Concertmaster Nurit Bar-Josef, Assistant Principal Second Violin Dayna Hepler, Principal Viola Daniel Foster and Cellist Britton Riley. NSO Youth Fellowship Violin Alumna Julia Angelov also performs.

Featuring works by Beethoven, Haydn, Shehedrin and more! Hosted by NSO Principal Second Violin Marissa Regni.

Check out the performance below!

