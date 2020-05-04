VIDEO: 'John Williams In Vienna' Will Be Released This Summer; Watch a Clip!

According to UDiscoverMusic, John Williams In Vienna, featuring the composer's debut concert with the Vienna Philharmonic, will be released on August 14, 2020.

Watch the first clip from the concert, 'Imperial March' from Star Wars, below:

Download or stream the song here.

The concert will be released on all physical and digital formats, including Blu-Ray, CD, vinyl and eVideo, in both stereo and Dolby Atmos surround mixes, on 14 August 2020. The film will be broadcast in Germany, Austria and Switzerland by ServusTV on Whit Monday 1 June 2020 at 10am and 10.15pm.

Read more on UDiscoverMusic.



