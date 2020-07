Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Kennedy Center is hosting another LIVE Couch Concert! on July 15 at 4pm.

This time, the concert will feature DC Legendary Musicians: JeLan Harwell, Diallo Foster Butler and Kim Jordan.

This stream is presented as part of #KCCouchConcerts, a performance series by Millennium Stage streaming every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Tune in below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You