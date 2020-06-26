VIDEO: Jane Bowyer Stewart Talks Beethoven's 7th Symphony, and Shares a Clip, as Part of NSO @ Home

NSO First Violinist Jane Stewart describes her favorite passage from the last movement in Beethoven's 7th Symphony, which was recently featured in a Virtual Orchestra video. Here enjoy the first movement, conducted by Joshua Bell, that is noted for its long ascending scales and lively dance-like dotted rhythms. It will surely leave you, like Jane, wishing to experience the whole symphony live in the concert hall once more.

Check out the video below!

Celebrated violinist Joshua Bell conducts the National Symphony Orchestra for the first time in a stirring performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, Mvt. I. Part of "Joshua Bell: The Man with the Violin," a Joshua Bell residency at the Kennedy Center. February 11, 2017.

