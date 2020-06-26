Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jane Bowyer Stewart Talks Beethoven's 7th Symphony, and Shares a Clip, as Part of NSO @ Home

Article Pixel Jun. 26, 2020  

NSO First Violinist Jane Stewart describes her favorite passage from the last movement in Beethoven's 7th Symphony, which was recently featured in a Virtual Orchestra video. Here enjoy the first movement, conducted by Joshua Bell, that is noted for its long ascending scales and lively dance-like dotted rhythms. It will surely leave you, like Jane, wishing to experience the whole symphony live in the concert hall once more.

Check out the video below!

Celebrated violinist Joshua Bell conducts the National Symphony Orchestra for the first time in a stirring performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, Mvt. I. Part of "Joshua Bell: The Man with the Violin," a Joshua Bell residency at the Kennedy Center. February 11, 2017.

VIDEO: Jane Bowyer Stewart Talks Beethoven's 7th Symphony, and Shares a Clip, as Part of NSO @ Home
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Expresses Concern For the Return of Theatre
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks PENNY DREADFUL, Broadway's Re-Opening, President Trump, and More
  • VIDEO: Donna Vivino and Larry Hochman Perform 'Smile'
  • VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Sings Sondheim's 'Broadway Baby' with the Pasadena Pops
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks Pride and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Patti Murin, and More on What TDF Means to Them