VIDEO: Eric Huebner Performs Robert Savage's 'AIDS Ward Scherzo'

The New York Philharmonic celebrates Pride month by keeping alive the music of a composer who died of AIDS, Robert Savage. His solo piano work, "AIDS Ward Scherzo," was written while he was in the hospital. This beautiful and poignant piece was performed by Philharmonic pianist Eric Huebner in 2019.

Assistant Principal Librarian Sara Griffin found all the rarely performed music for this "Nightcap" performance with the help of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts's Estate Project for Artists with AIDS. The program was curated by composer John Corigliano and hosted by Nadia Sirota.

Watch the full performance below!