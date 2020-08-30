VIDEO: Carole Bean, Michelle Lundy, and Will Joseloff Perform as Part of NSO @ Home

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in tonight at 7pm!

Tonight at 7pm, the National Symphony Orchestra will premiere another performance as part of its NSO @ Home series.

Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours.

This week's performance features NSO Piccoloist Carole Bean, Harpist Michelle Lundy, Guitarists Len Leffler and Mikey Lundy, and NSO Youth Fellowship Violinist Will Joseloff. Featuring works by Barkauskas, Bonfá, and Cameron Wilson.

Tune in below!

