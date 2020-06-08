VIDEO: Anthony McGill Brings #TakeTwoKnees Campaign to Lincoln Center's Memorial For Us All

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Anthony McGill brings his #TakeTwoKnees campaign for racial justice to #MemorialForUsAll, Lincoln Center's weekly series honoring those we've lost. McGill performs two compositions by Damien Sneed and his own arrangement of "America the Beautiful."

Serving as principal clarinet of The New York Philharmonic and the Artistic Director of the Music Advance Program at The Juilliard School, he advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in classical music.

Watch the video below!

