VIDEO: ABT Orchestra Members Play the Bluebird Pas de Deux and the Canary Variation From THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Article Pixel Jun. 22, 2020  

Members of ABT's Orchestra played the Bluebird pas de deux and the Canary Variation from THE SLEEPING BEAUTY from home during quarantine.

The first piece takes place during Princess Florine and the Bluebird's famed pas de deux in Act III.

The second piece takes place during Princess Aurora's christening in the prologue.

Check out the videos below!

