Top Five Finalists Revealed For 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

As part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival (Nov 3-19), the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced the top five finalists of the 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from a record 280+ submissions representing 37 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The top five finalists are: Daryann Dean (Los Angeles, CA), Bianca Love (New Orleans, LA), Tyreek McDole (St. Cloud, FL), Ekep Nkwelle (Washington, DC), and Emma Smith (London, UK).

The finalists will compete on Sunday, November 19, 2023, on the iconic NJPAC stage in front of a live audience and before a distinguished panel of judges, including: acclaimed female vocalists Jane Monheit, Madeleine Peyroux, and Lizz Wright; NJPAC's Jazz Advisor and multi-Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride; and three-time Grammy Award-winning producer and executive vice president of Mack Avenue Records Al Pryor. Hosted by WBGO Radio's Pat Prescott, this special event will also include performance by G. Thomas Allen, winner of the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.

The first-prize winner of The SASSY Awards will receive a $5,000 cash award, second-place $1,500, and third-place $500. The winner will perform alongside past winners and special guests at the Sarah Vaughan Centennial Concert Hosted by Dee Dee Bridgewater on April 19-20, 2024, at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, also known as “The SASSY Awards”, is open to singers over the age of 18, of all genders and nationalities, from anywhere in the world, and not signed by a major label. Entrants are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. What has become one of the top annual vocal competitions in jazz, The SASSY Awards offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business—and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. Past winners include Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Ashleigh Smith, Arianna Neikrug, Deelee Dubé, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, Samara Joy (Grammy winner for Best New Artist 2023), Gabrielle Cavassa and Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, G. Thomas Allen, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso.

The competition recalls the humble beginnings of legendary jazz singer/NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990) who, back in 1942, was a Newark teenager and winner of an amateur singing contest at the Apollo Theater. That memorable night helped launch the lifework of one of the most successful, influential jazz vocalists in the history of American music. NJPAC has a long history of preserving and celebrating Sarah Vaughan's music and impact. In 1999, NJPAC officially proclaimed the street in front of it as “Sarah Vaughan Way.” In addition to The SASSY Awards, NJPAC hosts several celebrations in the 2023-24 season honoring the centennial of Vaughan's birth. Earlier this year, NJPAC paid tribute to “The Divine One” at its Women@NJPAC Spotlight Gala. In 2024, NJPAC partners with Jazz at Lincoln Center for Centennial Concert series (April 19-20), and more events to be announced soon.