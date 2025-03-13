Thirty Orchestras Join League of American Orchestras Consortium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Thirty orchestras from across the United States will take part in the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, the League and American Composers Orchestra have announced. This national consortium ensures that new works by women and nonbinary composers will receive multiple performances throughout the country. The consortium’s initial six lead orchestra-composer pairings were previously announced, with more than fifty orchestras applying for the additional twenty-four spots.



The six composers participating in the new consortium are Brittany J. Green, Moni (Jasmine) Guo, Karena Ingram, Chelsea Komschlies, Marina López, and Meilina Tsui.

The consortium is comprised of the following orchestra-composer pairs:



Amarillo Symphony (TX) – Brittany Green

Arapahoe Philharmonic/Symphony of the Rockies (CO) – Meilina Tsui

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (AR) – Marina López

Asheville Symphony (NC) – Karena Ingram

Bangor Symphony Orchestra (ME) – Jasmine Guo

Canton Symphony Orchestra (OH) – Meilina Tsui

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra (OH) – Marina López

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) – Jasmine Guo

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra (NC) – Brittany Green

Grand Rapids Symphony (MI) – Marina López

Grant Park Music Festival (IL) – Chelsea Komschlies

Jacksonville Symphony (FL) – Brittany Green

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) – Meilina Tsui

Lexington Philharmonic (KY) – Jasmine Guo

Lima Symphony Orchestra (OH) – Chelsea Komschlies

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LA) – Karena Ingram

Memphis Symphony Orchestra (TN) – Karena Ingram

Monterey Symphony (CA) – Marina López

Artis–Naples, Naples Philharmonic (FL) – Meilina Tsui

National Symphony Orchestra (DC) – Karena Ingram

Oregon Symphony (OR) – Brittany Green

Pacific Symphony (CA) – Meilina Tsui

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PA) – Chelsea Komschlies

Portland Columbia Symphony (OR) – Karena Ingram

Richmond Symphony (VA) – Jasmine Guo

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (MO) – Jasmine Guo

South Bend Symphony Orchestra (IN) – Marina López

Tucson Symphony Orchestra (AZ) – Chelsea Komschlies

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VT) – Chelsea Komschlies

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WI) – Brittany Green



Four of the initial premieres have been scheduled, with additional performances to be announced:



Karena Ingram’s new work will be premiered by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Robert Moody conducting, on May 17 and 18, 2025



Chelsea Komschlies’s new work will be premiered by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Music Director José Luis Gomez conducting, on February 1 and 2, 2025



Marina López’s new work will be premiered by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Lidiya Yankovskaya conducting, on January 10 and 11, 2025



Meilina Tsui’s new work will be premiered by the Naples Philharmonic, Music Director* Alexander Shelley conducting, on December 13 and 14, 2024 (*Music Director Designate through the 2023-24 season)

Comments