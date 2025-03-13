Thirty Orchestras Join League of American Orchestras Consortium

Premieres are scheduled for Karena Ingram, Chelsea Komschlies, Marina López, and Meilina Tsui.
Thirty orchestras from across the United States will take part in the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, the League and American Composers Orchestra have announced. This national consortium ensures that new works by women and nonbinary composers will receive multiple performances throughout the country. The consortium’s initial six lead orchestra-composer pairings were previously announced, with more than fifty orchestras applying for the additional twenty-four spots.
The six composers participating in the new consortium are Brittany J. Green, Moni (Jasmine) Guo, Karena Ingram, Chelsea Komschlies, Marina López, and Meilina Tsui.
Amarillo Symphony (TX) – Brittany Green
Arapahoe Philharmonic/Symphony of the Rockies (CO) – Meilina Tsui
Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (AR) – Marina López
Asheville Symphony (NC) – Karena Ingram
Bangor Symphony Orchestra (ME) – Jasmine Guo
Canton Symphony Orchestra (OH) – Meilina Tsui
Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra (OH) – Marina López
Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) – Jasmine Guo
Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra (NC) – Brittany Green
Grand Rapids Symphony (MI) – Marina López
Grant Park Music Festival (IL) – Chelsea Komschlies
Jacksonville Symphony (FL) – Brittany Green
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) – Meilina Tsui
Lexington Philharmonic (KY) – Jasmine Guo
Lima Symphony Orchestra (OH) – Chelsea Komschlies
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LA) – Karena Ingram
Memphis Symphony Orchestra (TN) – Karena Ingram
Monterey Symphony (CA) – Marina López
Artis–Naples, Naples Philharmonic (FL) – Meilina Tsui
National Symphony Orchestra (DC) – Karena Ingram
Oregon Symphony (OR) – Brittany Green
Pacific Symphony (CA) – Meilina Tsui
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PA) – Chelsea Komschlies
Portland Columbia Symphony (OR) – Karena Ingram
Richmond Symphony (VA) – Jasmine Guo
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (MO) – Jasmine Guo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra (IN) – Marina López
Tucson Symphony Orchestra (AZ) – Chelsea Komschlies
Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VT) – Chelsea Komschlies
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WI) – Brittany Green
Four of the initial premieres have been scheduled, with additional performances to be announced:
Karena Ingram’s new work will be premiered by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Robert Moody conducting, on May 17 and 18, 2025
Chelsea Komschlies’s new work will be premiered by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Music Director José Luis Gomez conducting, on February 1 and 2, 2025
Marina López’s new work will be premiered by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Lidiya Yankovskaya conducting, on January 10 and 11, 2025
Meilina Tsui’s new work will be premiered by the Naples Philharmonic, Music Director* Alexander Shelley conducting, on December 13 and 14, 2024 (*Music Director Designate through the 2023-24 season)
Videos