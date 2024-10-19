The Perlman Music Program Suncoast to Present The Zota Quartet in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (PMP Suncoast) will present the Zota Quartet, Tuesday, November 12, noon-1 p.m., at The Ringling's Courtyard East Loggia, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, and Wednesday, November 13, 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak Street, Sarasota. The program features Debussy's String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 and Felix Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13. Tickets for The Ringling performance are free for museum members or included in museum admission. Tickets for the First Presbyterian Church concert are $25 (general admission) and $35 (VIP; front rows). NEW! $10 Youth Ticket for those 21 and under. Tickets can be purchased at PMPSuncoast.org.

The Zota Quartet features Clara Neubauer, violin; Tong Chen, violin; Cassia Drake, viola; and Connor Kim, cello.

Lisa Berger, executive director of PMP Suncoast, explains that the Zota Quartet was formed in 2023 at the Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop and that members hail from New York, Florida, Shanghai, and Korea. She adds that the story behind their name is deeply connected to Sarasota's history. “In its original spelling from the 1700s, Sara-zota, 'Zota' is believed to come from a Native American word describing something clear, blue, and beautiful — perhaps Sarasota's bay,” says Berger. “The Zota Quartet feels this perfectly reflects the nature of chamber music. When four musicians unite, all distractions fall away, leaving a single, clear purpose: to celebrate the beauty of great art and share it with the audience.”

For more information about PMP Suncoast, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

About The Perlman Music Program Suncoast

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast cultivates, educates and inspires audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the annual PMP Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus, PMP Alumni recitals and special performances, and PMP Alumni in Schools. Through its relationship with PMP, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, PMP Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished alumni. For more information, visit PMPSuncoast.org.

Comments