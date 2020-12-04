The Nyys Chamber Music Program Announces Educational Video Series Highlighting Historically Underrepresented Composers

The New York Youth Symphony has announced the launch of new educational videos showcasing the history and works of composers from historically underrepresented communities. The series is part of a new repertoire initiative led by NYYS Chamber Music Director Dr. Lisa Tipton, and Assistant Director Tylor Thomas, as part of the 2020/21 season. Each show features works by five composers, including women and members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. The series includes guest appearances by composers Libby Larsen and Beata Moon, Bronx Arts Ensemble Artistic Director Judith Insell, cellist Tomoko Fujita, pianist Adrienne Kim, and more.

While the primary goal of the videos was to help NYYS students broaden their knowledge of these composers and their chamber music works, the series is resonating well beyond the NYYS. Executive Director Shauna Quill said, "The Unsung continues our work in honoring and uplifting composers who have paved the way, and composers who continue to push for greater representation within the music community. I am proud that our students are learning these lessons, which they will carry for the rest of their lives, and I hope that others will learn from these as well."

Dr. Tipton said, "These videos grew out of my and Tylor's shared passion for helping our students discover new works beyond the classical canon. With each video, the project grows and becomes even more vital to a larger base of music lovers. I'm proud that some of the featured composers and our faculty coaches have been able to be part of the project, and we look forward to making many more throughout the year!"

Current episodes of The Unsung are available to view at NYYS.org/Media/TheUnsung, with more episodes forthcoming.

Episode 1: Features the history and music of Urban Classical composers David Baker, Wynton Marsalis, Jeff Scott, Valerie Coleman, and Jesse Montgomery.



Episode 2: Features the history and music of pivotal and groundbreaking composers of color Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de St. George, William Grant Still, Sam Coleridge Taylor, Undine Smith Moore, and George Walker.



Episode 3: Features the history and music of trailblazing women composers Florence Price, Amy Beach, Ethel Smyth, Libby Larsen, and Joan Tower.



Episode 4: Features the history and music of Asian composers Beata Moon, Kenji Bunch, Bright Sheng, Reena Esmail, and Ananda Sukarlan.

Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.



The NYYS is committed to making its educational offerings accessible to a wider and more diverse community. Through partnerships with organizations including the Harmony Program, Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's Harlem School of the Arts, New York Film Academy, New York SongSpace, Maestra, and Orpheus, the NYYS is creating pathways for young people from all backgrounds to find their way to music. These community partnerships include peer-to-peer instruction, financial support, mentorships with professional artists, free community concerts, and more.

