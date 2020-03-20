The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Cancels May Concerts

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra announced today their decision to cancel the Symphonic Celebration performances scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at the Winter Center, Millersville University. Current ticketholders will be provided with several options. The cancellation is in response to recent announcements regarding gatherings of groups of 10 or more from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to our patrons and supporters," said LSO General Manager Guy McIntosh. "Unfortunately, a decision had to be made regarding our May performances. Following the guidance of both national and global health experts, we believe our first priority must remain the health and safety of our community, so we made the difficult decision to move forward with the cancellation of the May 16 performances as a preventative measure."

The following options are available for ticketholders:

Exchange ticket(s) for a future performance/credit toward the 2020-2021 season.

Exchange ticket(s) for a gift certificate which can be used at any time.

Donate your ticket(s) and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Request a full refund for the value of the ticket(s).

Ticketholders are encouraged to consider exchanging or donating the cost of their tickets back to the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. This will help support the organization as an arts nonprofit during this challenging time as the LSO navigates the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation.

Ticketholders who purchased tickets through the LSO Box Office that would like to exchange their tickets or request a refund are asked to email mmaser@lancastersymphony.org. All refund requests will be processed beginning April 1st. Ticketholders who purchased tickets through the Millersville Box Office are asked to call (717) 871-7600 or email ticketsales@ssi.millersville.edu.





