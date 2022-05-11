The Choral Project Presents Three World Premieres In Virtual Concert, SANCTUARY

SANCTUARY is a virtual and on-demand concert devoted to a continued hope for a better world that embraces the spirit of refuge, love, and interconnectedness, presented by the award-winning choral ensemble, The Choral Project.

The themes explored in this concert are very timely given the war in Ukraine. Of the production, artistic director and conductor Daniel Hughes says, "We are honored to share our rendition of John Rutter's 'A Ukrainian Prayer' in solidarity with the travesties occurring in Ukraine. Knowing we are not alone when things are darkest is one of the most powerful messages we can share."

The production features world premieres by Daniel Hughes, Joshua Shank, and Kira Rugen, music by such luminaries as Stephen Sondheim ("No One Is Alone" from Into the Woods), Jason Robert Brown, and John Rutter, and The Choral Project's rendition of our 2021 Rachel Moore Composition Contest winner ("Breathe" by Coleman Peterson).

A streaming code costs $25. Visit choralproject.org for more information!

Celebrating its 25th season of musical excellence, The Choral Project has developed an outstanding reputation for performing high-level choral literature. The award-winning ensemble has performed throughout the world in concert performances, receiving rave reviews and standing ovations. The Mercury News hailed the choir as "a Bay Area jewel," stating that "there is nothing subtle about why this is one of the best choirs you will ever hear." The Choral Project has received numerous awards in some of the world's most celebrated choral festivals including first place (Choir's Choice category), second place (Required Pieces category), and third place (Folk Music category) at the 2007 California International Choral Competition; and second place (Mixed Choir) at the 58th annual International Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales. It has also presented sold-out concert performances with two of the world's most prestigious ensembles, Canadian Brass and The King's Singers. For more information visit choralproject.org.