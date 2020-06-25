The Calgary Philharmonic Cancels Fall Lineup

The Calgary Philharmonic has cancelled more than 35 concerts scheduled from September to December 2020. Instead, the Orchestra will reinvent its fall performances to fit within provincial health and safety guidelines, whether that means presenting them live or online. The goal is to return to regular concerts starting in January 2021.

"We're encouraged by the progress our community has made in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but as the province begins the reopening process, arts groups like ours are facing the reality that we won't be able to enjoy a full house in our venues for some time," says Paul Dornian, President and CEO of the Calgary Philharmonic. "We remain committed to performing music for our community, but for now we need to change the way we present it."

The cancelled performances include all regular, education, and outreach concerts, as well as open rehearsals, from 11 September 2020 up to and including 16 December 2020. Several factors were involved in this decision: recommendations from government and public health officials on physical distancing; ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and non-essential travel; and potential policies and procedures at Jack Singer Concert Hall as required by Arts Commons.

In keeping with the recommendations surrounding choral performances, the Calgary Philharmonic is also replacing any repertoire featuring the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus at other concerts during the 2020/2021 Season, including Mozart's Requiem (5 + 6 March 2021) and Vaughan Williams' A Sea Symphony (30 April + 1 May 2021), and will find different ways to engage and showcase the chorus during this time. Calgary Phil performances with Calgary Opera and Alberta Ballet at the Jubilee Auditorium have also been cancelled.

"We realize this news is as disappointing for you as it is for us, but the provincial timeline for reopening remains uncertain and we need to give our audience members, musicians, guest artists, staff, and volunteers the time they need to plan ahead," says Dornian. "As soon as the concert hall shut down in March, we started planning for a safe return that prioritizes everyone's health and well-being. When the time is right to bring the full Orchestra back onstage and welcome a full house back into the concert hall, we'll be ready. Until then, we'll continue to find other ways to keep the music playing - stay tuned."

The Calgary Philharmonic is working on new plans for the fall and details will be revealed as soon as possible. Subscribers who purchased tickets to fall concerts will have the full value returned through their choice of a refund or credit. For more information visit www.calgaryphil.com.

