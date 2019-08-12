Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Presents DVOŘÁK'S REQUIEM, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Join Sydney Philharmonia Choirs for a rare presentation of Dvořák's finest choral creation, his acclaimed Requiem, performed on one of the world's finest stages, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

Regal, heartfelt, full of calm and spacious melody, this fulla??scale choral work for soloists, chorus and orchestra is recognised as one of the great masterpieces of the 19th Century.

Last performed by Sydney Philharmonia in the 1980s, this is a long overdue performance, and a rare treat for Sydney audiences.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience Dvořák's deeply moving Mass for the Dead in full splendor: brought to life by a mass choir of more than four hundred voices, backed by the Sydney Youth Orchestra, and featuring solo performances by some of Australia's finest - soprano Taryn Fiebig, mezzo-soprano Fiona Campbell, tenor Andrew Goodwin and baritonea??Michael Honeyman.

Commissioned by the Birmingham Festival in 1891 - by which time Dvořák was already an internationally established composer, the premiere of Dvořák's Requiem was an immediate success.

The response prompted George Bernard Shaw to mock the English fondness for requiems, quipping 'the public loves everything connected with a funeral.'

But behind Shaw's commentary lies a truth, that choirs and audiences really do love requiems: Through the shared experience of music and beauty of contemplation, they offer all of us a chance come to terms with the prospect of our own mortality.

Book now, sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/concerts/dvorak-requiem/, from $42/ $38 concession.

One concert only, 8pm Saturday 21 September, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. Conducted by Brett Weymark.

Established in 1920 to celebrate and share the joy of singing, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs is preparing for its Centenary celebrations, with an inspirational 2020 Centenary Year program to be announced on September 6. Stay tuned!

More information, sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/.





