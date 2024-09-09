Suono Artist Management Welcomes Violinist Augusta McKay Lodge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed violinist Augusta McKay Lodge has joined the artist roster of Suòno Artist Management, effective September 1, 2024. A soloist in demand both in the U.S. and abroad, Augusta McKay Lodge will be represented by Marianne LaCrosse, Founder and CEO.

Augusta has appeared with Voices of Music, Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, the American Classical Orchestra, Juilliard415, Jupiter Ensemble, the Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra, Les Arts Florissants, and more. Recent appearances include performances at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center (New York), Alhambra Hall (Geneva), Royal Albert Hall (BBC Proms in London), Palais du Grand Large (Saint Malo, France), The Hub (Edinburgh Festival), and the Berkeley Early Music Festival. Augusta regularly performs as concertmaster throughout Europe and the U.S. with Les Arts Florissants, Les Musiciens de Saint-Julien, La Chapelle Harmonique, and others. She has appeared as guest concertmaster for Opera Fuoco, the American Classical Orchestra and the Irish Baroque Orchestra, and has guest directed the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Chamber Players as a substitute for conductor Richard Egarr. Her recording as concertmaster for La Chapelle Harmonique's new disc Colin de Blamont: Les Fetes Grecques et Romaines (Chateau de Versailles Spectacles) was awarded the prestigious Diapason d'Or award, and she received rave reviews for her leadership and solo work with Les Arts Florissants in their North American tour of Purcell's Fairy Queen.

Augusta has collaborated with noted musicians such as William Christie, Paul Agnew, Nicholas McGegan, Masaaki Suzuki, Will Crutchfield, Theotime Langlois de Swarte, Justin Taylor and Thomas Dunford. Her solo discography includes Beyond Bach and Vivaldi (Naxos), Corelli's Band (Naxos), and a disc with her sister, violist Georgina McKay Lodge, J.G. Graun: Chamber Music from the Court of Frederick the Great (Brilliant Classics).

An avid chamber musician, Augusta performs regularly with Ensemble Jupiter, Le Consort, and Hemiolia Ensemble. She has been awarded many prizes, including winner of the Juilliard Historical Performance Concerto Competition, and winner of the San Francisco Classical Voice (SFCV) Audience Choice Awards for her Pandemic Streamed Video with Voices of Music.

Augusta is director of Voices of Music's Emerging Artists Program, which aims to bring video educational courses and masterclasses to conservatories around the United States.

A native of Oberlin, Ohio currently residing in Paris, Augusta holds degrees from Oberlin Conservatory of Music, Indiana University Jacobs School, and the Juilliard School (Kovner Fellow, English Concert American Fellow, Mercury-Juilliard Fellow). She performs on a Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume violin (1867) and a baroque-copy Jason Viseltear violin (2014).

For more information, please visit augustamckaylodge.com.

Photo credit: Lauren Desberg

