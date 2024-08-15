Summer 2024 Concerts by Carnegie Hall's National Youth Ensembles Will Stream For Free

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer 2024 performances by Carnegie Hall’s three acclaimed national youth ensembles—the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz—will soon stream for free to audiences around the globe. Beginning this Saturday, August 17, concerts filmed in New York, Dallas, and São Paulo will be available for free for 90 days on Carnegie Hall’s YouTube channel and medici.tv. In addition, starting August 17, NYO Jazz’s concert, which was filmed at Carnegie Hall in July, will be available on Carnegie Hall+, Carnegie Hall’s premium subscription video-on-demand channel.

NYO Jazz in New York: For the first time ever, a live concert by NYO Jazz—led by trumpeter/artistic director Sean Jones and featuring vocalist Alicia Olatuja—was filmed at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. Featuring the finest teen jazz players from across the US, the ensemble’s July 2024 performance includes the world premiere of ISIGQI SUITE by South African composer Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane (commissioned by Carnegie Hall); big band classics by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, and Mary Lou Williams; a new big band arrangement from Terri Lyne Carrington’s project “New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets by Women Composers”—Lakecia Benjamin’s “Trane,” arranged by Jhoely Garay; and other contemporary pieces, showcasing jazz as a living and limitless art form.

NYO2 in Dallas: Under the baton of Teddy Abrams, NYO2, an inspiring orchestra for teens from across the country, ages 14–17, was captured at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Morton H. Meyerson Center. The ensemble’s August 2024 performance features Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, and Stravinsky’s The Firebird Suite (1919 version), plus KINSFOLKNEM, a new wind concertante (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall) by Jasmine Barnes, featuring principal players from leading US orchestras including flutist Demarre McGill, oboist Titus Underwood, clarinetist Anthony McGill, and bassoonist Andrew Brady.

NYO-USA in São Paulo: Marin Alsop leads the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America in a streamed performance captured at the Sala São Paulo in Brazil, the final appearance of NYO-USA’s summer 2024 South American tour which also included stops in Montevideo, Buenos Aires, and Rio de Janeiro. The program includes Barber’s Symphony No. 1 and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

Prior to their tours, performances by both the National Youth Orchestra of the USA and NYO2 were both heard by music lovers worldwide through the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series, created in partnership with WQXR. Featuring artist interviews and commentary about the repertoire along with music making from Carnegie Hall’s grandest stage, these performances are available for listening on-demand.

