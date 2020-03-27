Special Guests to Join Live Score Reading Of THE RITE OF SPRING

This Monday, March 30 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT, Boosey & Hawkes will be hosting a Live Score Reading of the "Rite of Spring" on their YouTube channel.

Several composers and conductors will be joining the Live Chat as guest commentators, providing insights and commentary during the video stream, including Marin Alsop, Teddy Abrams, Francesco Lecce-Chong, and Christopher Rountree, plus Sean Shepherd and David T. Little. (more artists to be confirmed)

Watch below this Monday!





