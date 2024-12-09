Soundbox Ventures' 2025 'Listen Hear' Salon Concerts At St. Boniface Episcopal Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Soundbox Ventures has announced its 2024-25 season of the “Listen Hear” salon concert series at St. Boniface Episcopal Church.

Each salon-style event centers on a classical music program, insights from the artists, and conversations with the audience. This season, titled “Re-imaginations,” celebrates classical music masterpieces with the spirit of improvisation and arrangements with “New Year, New Chapter” on January 2 and “Improvising Mozart” on February 25.

Curated by violinist Max Tan, this season's “Listen Hear” concerts will serve as fundraisers for the restoration of St. Boniface's campus as a spiritual and cultural center in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton. These performances feature violinists Timothy Chooi and Max Tan; cellist James Kim; pianists Kwan Yi and David Kaplan; and organist Jeremy Filsell.

Tickets for both benefit concerts are available online at www.soundboxventures.org. St. Boniface Episcopal Church is located at 5615 Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key.

Founded in November 2022 by violinist Max Tan, Soundbox Ventures is a presenting organization of performing arts with a mission to support the next generation of artist-advocates, catalyze innovative artistic projects, and build meaningful connections between artists and audiences. The organization seeks to reinvigorate the social element of music-making for musicians and audiences alike. Its two flagship programs, designed to address the urgent existential questions facing classical music today, include the Listen Hear Salon Concerts presented in partnership with St. Boniface Episcopal Church and the Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program, a seasonal educational festival in which musicians, composers, and audiences gather to celebrate contemporary music and support the voices of the future.

Listen Hear Salon Concerts was first developed at the Sarasota Art Museum to tackle the museum-like ritual of classical music concerts. “Imagine walking into a living room and witnessing music being written and heard for the first time by artists gathered around food and drink with their family and friends,” says Tan. “We often forget that a musical experience is personal and social. Concerts today are often programmed to highlight something about the musical works and/or composers or something brilliantly athletic about the performers. Instead, the Listen Hear concerts are programmed to help audiences discover something about themselves.”

Both concerts on the Listen Hear series will feature a collaboration with members of the St. Boniface congregation, with a transformation of the campus into an all-immersive arts installation. Audiences arrive for a self-guided walking tour of the church grounds. The installation will feature stories and images of resilience of Siesta Key and surrounding areas, celebrating the local community's perseverance through difficult times.

Soundbox will announce further details about its upcoming Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program in May and December 2025 in the new year. For more information, visit www.soundboxventures.org

The 2024-25 “Listen Hear” Salon Concert Series At a Glance

January 2: New Year, New Chapter! Join violinists Max Tan and Timothy Chooi, cellist James Kim, pianist Kwan Yi, and organist Jeremy Filsell in ringing in the New Year! This benefit concert features a multi-disciplinary immersive arts experience on St. Boniface's campus that celebrates the resilience of Sarasota and Siesta Key communities. Arrive between 5 and 6:30 p.m. for an arts installation tour of the church campus, enjoy a pre-concert food spread with drinks at 5:45 p.m., and attend the benefit celebration concert at 7 p.m. The program includes Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture arranged for violin and piano, Shostakovich's Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano, and Hans Sitt's arrangement of Beethoven's Triple Concerto for piano trio alone.

February 25: Improvising Mozart. Violinist Max Tan and pianist David Kaplan present a musical menu of four Mozart sonatas that feature improvisation both inside and outside of Mozart's scores. Audiences can participate in deciding the flow of the musical program. This concert revolves around reinvention and will include an arts experience on the St. Boniface campus that spotlights how the community has adapted creatively during its recovery!

Concerts are now ticketed based on seating zones in the St. Boniface sanctuary. Tickets are partially tax-deductible (subtract $15 from the ticket value) in Zones A, B, and C. These proceeds go to St. Boniface.

Zone A includes any seat in the first row with an unobstructed view of the stage. Price: $65

Zone B includes any seat in the second and third rows with a mostly unobstructed view of the stage. Price: $45

Zone C includes any seat in the fourth through eighth rows. Views may be partially obstructed but the acoustics are optimal under the dome of the St. Boniface sanctuary. Price: $30

Zone D includes any seat beyond the eighth row that is not under the dome of the nave. Price: $15 (not tax deductible).

Comments