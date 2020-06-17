Sony Classical Releases Cellist Jan Vogler's Newest Recording on June 19

Sony Classical releases a new album on Friday, June 19, 2020 with cellist Jan Vogler performing the Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 2 and the world premiere of Three Continents, a concerto with movements composed by Nico Muhly (USA), Sven Helbig (Germany), and Zhou Long (China) commissioned by the Dresden Music Festival. This recording is made from performances that took place at the Dresden Music Festival 2019. It will be available in all formats, including download, streaming and CD.



Three Continents symbolizes many aspects that characterize our globalized community. Joining Vogler are the WDR Symphony Orchestra and conductor Cristian Măcelaru. Paired with Three Continents is Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 2 dedicated to the legendary cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, the composer's close friend. Vogler performs this Cold War-era work with Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra.

"The music on this recording deals with the role of artists within our society," says Jan Vogler, artistic director of the Dresden Music Festival since 2009. Three Continents is a commentary on the freedom of music as a global language that is yet passionately influenced by regional and cultural conditions. The dark power of Dmitri Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 2 reminds us of the Cold War and the artist's isolation within society."

The Dresden Music Festival 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this recording is part of the Festival's offerings spearheaded by Jan Vogler. This included the 24-hour Livestream Music Never Sleeps Dresden Music Festival which took place from May 16 - 17, 2020 and featured more than 80 international artists. Based on Vogler's internationally acclaimed initiative Music Never Sleeps NYC, the Dresden Music Festival edition attracted over 220,000 viewers worldwide. Videos from the Livestream are available for viewing on YouTube.

In May 2020, WQXR 105.9 invited Vogler to create "Where the Music Never Sleeps," a radio program based on the "at home artist produced" recording concept Vogler initiated with "Music Never Sleeps NYC." The program has featured both up-and-coming and established artists including Emanuel Ax, Joyce DiDonato, Eric Jacobson, Ute Lemper,Nathan Meltzer, Aoife O'Donovan, Sandbox Percussion and Tiffany Poon.



