Sonora Slocum Releases An Album Of The Complete Mozart Flute Quartets

Despite Mozart's notorious misgivings about writing for the flute, performing his flute quartets are a marker for any rising flutist. Leading African-American artist SONORA SLOCUM, who was appointed principal flute of the MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY at the age of 22, today released a new recording of the quartets that she recorded with members of the DOVER and ESCHER STRING QUARTETS. An idea first hatched when they were all students at Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, the musicians, all now rising stars, finally realized their dream.

ACIS, an imprint of the Washington DC-based production company ACIS PRODUCTIONS, and producer GEOFFREY SILVER recently received another GRAMMY nomination for its AMERICAN ORIGINALS project with leading African-American countertenor, REGINALD MOBLEY and the AGAVE ensemble.

SONORA SLOCUM, principal flute of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, has appeared with the Philadelphia Orchestra and as guest principal flute with the Chicago Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra of New York. A featured soloist at the National Flute Association's Gala Concert in Salt Lake City in 2019, Sonora is also gaining a reputation for her editions, releasing two compilations with publisher Hal Leonard: Moyse Selected Exercises and Etudes, French Flute Music.

JOEL LINK (violin) is a member of the Dover Quartet, and a top prize winner of the Johansen International Competition, and the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition.

MILENA PAJARO-VAN DE STADT violist of the Dover Quartet, Milena has also appeared as a soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and at the Wigmore Hall in London.

As a members of the DOVER QUARTET, Mr. Link and Ms. Pajaro-van de Stadt won first prize and every special award at the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2013 and the gold medal and grand prize in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition in 2010.

BROOK SPELTZ is cellist of the ESCHER STRING QUARTET and a regular artist for the Chamber Music Society. As a First Prize winner of the prestigious Ima Hogg Competition, his chamber music tours with Itzhak Perlman and Richard Goode caused him to be nominated for the inaugural Warner Music Prize, at Carnegie Hall.

ALBUM RELEASE DATE: DECEMBER 7, 2021 (DIGI), JANUARY 25, 2022 (CD)

