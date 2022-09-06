Single Tickets Now on Sale for Sarasota Concert Association's 2022-23 Season Concerts

The Sarasota Concert Association announced that single tickets are on sale today for all concerts being presented during the 2022-23 season.

Available concerts include the five Great Performers Series concerts as well as two special events being presented by the Sarasota Concert Association.

*Single tickets, starting at $30, can be purchased online at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the box office at 941-966-6161.

*Five-concert subscriptions to the Great Performers Series are still available and range from $135 to $430 with up to a 30% discount for the 5-concert package. To purchase the Great Performers Series, visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the box office at 941-966-6161. *Three-concert mini-subscriptions are available by calling 941-966-6161. Choose three concerts and save 10%.

2023 GREAT PERFORMERS SERIES

Presented by the Sarasota Concert Association

EMERSON STRING QUARTET

Monday, January 30, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

The world-renowned Emerson Quartet, on their farewell concert tour during their 47th anniversary season, will perform Beethoven's Quartet, Op. 59 No. 2, as well as other works by Haydn and Mendelssohn.

PIANIST AWADAGIN PRATT

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Riverview Performing Arts Center

Acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involved performances, Awadagin Pratt performs a varied program of works, from Philip Glass to Rachmaninoff and Liszt.

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

In his final season as Music Director Riccardo Muti leads the internationally-acclaimed Chicago Symphony in Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 and Mussorgsky's Pictures from an Exhibition.

ENGLISH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The most recorded chamber orchestra in the world, the London-based English Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor Jose Serebrier, presents a program of Elgar, Mozart and Haydn.

BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Music Director JoAnn Falletta leads the Grammy Award-winning orchestra in Dvořák's Symphony No. 7, and Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto featuring violinist Sandy Cameron.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Presented by the Sarasota Concert Association

A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Sarasota Opera House

The Grammy Award-winning male vocal ensemble has been hailed as "the world's reigning male chorus" by The New Yorker for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. The program will include Renaissance, classical and gospel holiday choral works.

NATIONAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA OF UKRAINE

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Venice Performing Arts Center

Led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, this extraordinary orchestra performs Brahms' Violin Concerto featuring violinist Vladyslava Luchenko, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, From the New World.