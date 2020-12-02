Shane Owens' 'Nothing Compares To Christmas' Continues To Be Fan Favorite

Shane Owens delivers his rich, distinctive vocals and sets the stage for the holidays with a nostalgic seasonal single, "Nothing Compares to Christmas." Co-written by Owens and Galen Griffin, the song was recorded at Nashville's legendary County Q Productions in Nashville and produced by Nick "Ace" Lutz and Melissa Querry. This tune reminds all that nothing compares to the cheer and charisma of the Christmas season; and this year, we all could use a bit more cheer! "Nothing Compares To Christmas" is available to download and stream on all digital services.



Listen to "Nothing Compares to Christmas" below.



"Nothing compares to Christmas" is a song I'm most proud of having a hand in writing," shares Owens. "Christmas is my favorite time of year and has been since I was a child. Hopefully, this song will bring back memories for everyone from sitting around a warm campfire to remembering the family members who are no longer with us on this special day of the year. Merry Christmas to all," shares Shane.



"Nothing Compares to Christmas" notes various ideals unique to the season that warm hearts, like the magic of Santa, spending time with family, and recalling those who had once spent holidays in our presence that have passed on. In true Ray Price fashion, strings were added to the mix to give the single that traditional country sound that comes so naturally to Owens. Nothing compares to a Christmas song with heart during the season of giving just as "Nothing Compares to Christmas!"

Listen here:

