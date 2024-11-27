See Oktoecho and the Orchestre symphonique de Québec in Concert in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A collaboration between Oktoecho and the Orchestre symphonique de Québec will take place on December 4, 2024, at 8:00 PM in the Salle Louis-Fréchette of the Grand Théâtre de Québec. Bridging Eastern traditions and Western masterpieces, the concert, titled Le Concerto pour violon de Tchaïkovski will bring together outstanding artists to celebrate musical diversity through captivating works.



Under the baton of conductor Clemens Schuldt, Oktoecho's soloists Anouar Barrada (Sufi vocals), Didem Başar (kanun), and Adam Barrada (whirling dervish) will use a mystical dimension into Katia Makdissi-Warren's Ainsi chantait Simorgh. This piece draws inspiration from the spiritual text The Conference of the Birds, written in the 12th century by Persian poet Farid ud-Din Attar. The title of the work, referencing Attar's legendary Simorgh bird, resonates with the mystical journey explored in Strauss's iconic Thus Spoke Zarathustra, also featured in this concert.



The evening will also spotlight internationally acclaimed Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman, who will perform Tchaikovsky's legendary Violin Concerto.



This year marks the centenary of the passing of Joseph Vézina, the founder of the Orchestra, which will perform his waltz La Brise, which contributed to his victory in the Lord Grey Musical Competition in 1907. Clemens Schuldt and Vadim Gluzman will pay a special tribute to Vézina following the concert.



Katia Makdissi-Warren, Composer-in-Residence

The orchestra is proud to welcome Lebanese-Québécois Katia Makdissi-Warren, recipient of the Opus Award for Composer of the Year, as composer-in-residence for the 2024-2025 season. Her work Ainsi chantait Simorgh, inspired by Sufi music, will open the December 4 concert. Katia invites audiences to explore novel sounds, transforming music into a universal, unifying language.



Her residency will culminate in April 2025 during the Beethoven Festival, where she will compose a new piece in collaboration with the pow-wow group Eya-Hey Nakoda, blending Indigenous traditions with classical music.



New Release: Musique de film, théâtre, danse by Katia Makdissi-Warren

In addition to her numerous projects with Oktoecho, Katia Makdissi-Warren has created soundtracks for films, theatrical works, and art installations, including those for Singapore's Aquarium and Dubai's Burj Khalifa. These remarkable creations will be featured in her upcoming album, Musique de film, théâtre, danse, set for release on November 29, 2024. This album highlights her unique talent for blending traditional and contemporary music, offering a rich and captivating auditory experience.

