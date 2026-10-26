Sarasota Orchestra to Launch Masterworks Season with Gil Shaham

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Sarasota Orchestra will continue its 2026-27 season in November with performances featuring violinist Gil Shaham, works by Beethoven and Prokofiev, and a Chamber Soirée exploring unusual combinations of instruments.

The Orchestra will launch its Masterworks season with Beethoven and Prokofiev on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Violinist Gil Shaham will join the Orchestra for Beethoven's Violin Concerto, one of the composer's most celebrated works for solo instrument and orchestra.

The program will also feature Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5. Written during World War II, Prokofiev described the work as "a hymn to free and happy Man, to his mighty powers, his pure and noble spirit."

Opening the program will be Lera Auerbach's Icarus, a musical retelling of the Greek myth of Icarus and his ill-fated flight toward the sun.

Later in the month, Sarasota Orchestra will present Chamber Soirée: In the Mix on Sunday, November 15 at 4 p.m. at Holley Hall.

The program will explore a variety of instrumental combinations, beginning with Arnold Bax's Quintet for Harp and Strings. Florence Price's Octet for Brasses and Piano will showcase the lyrical qualities of the brass instruments, while Andy Akiho's LIgNEouS will feature solo marimba and string quartet.

The concert will conclude with Charles Gounod's Petite Symphonie, written for winds and horns.

ABOUT SARASOTA ORCHESTRA

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For more information, visit www.sarasotaorchestra.org.

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