Sarasota Orchestra Will Perform THE CONDUCTOR'S MAGICAL BOOK Free Family Concert
The performance will be led by conductor Stilian Kirov with narration by Rachael Lord at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Sarasota Orchestra invites families to experience the excitement of the live music at “The Conductor’s Magical Book,” a free family concert on Friday, October 9, at 7 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Designed to thrill and inspire listeners of all ages, the concert offers a lively and accessible introduction to orchestral music for the whole family.
Following a week of Young Person’s Concerts for thousands of local fourth- and fifth-grade students, Sarasota Orchestra will offer the entire community an opportunity to enjoy an encore performance of this engaging musical experience. Combining live orchestral music with an imaginative story, the concert introduces young listeners to symphony in a fun and approachable way.
At the center of the story is young Tony Stradivarius, who uses a magical book to guide the Orchestra on a musical adventure. Along the way, children will discover how the various sections of the Orchestra work together, become familiar with the sounds of different instruments and even get an introduction to the art of conducting.
The performance will be led by conductor Stilian Kirov, with narration by Rachael Lord, bringing the story and music to life for audiences of all ages.
The October 9 performance is free and general admission, with no tickets required. Families are encouraged to sign up in advance to receive performance reminders and additional information.
About Sarasota Orchestra:
Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965.
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