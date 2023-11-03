Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant from Barancik Foundation, Bolstering Community Music Programs

Sarasota Orchestra has been awarded a ­­­­­$75,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to bolster the programming of the 2023-2024 season. This generous grant from Barancik Foundation provides essential support for Sarasota Orchestra’s artistic season, which began in October 2023 and runs through May 2024. Barancik Foundation’s grant funding will also support the Orchestra’s annual Brunch event for education and Celebrate 75, the Special Concert & Gala event featuring acclaimed conductor Peter Oundjian and world-renowned pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

“We are so fortunate to have Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation as a sponsor again this year,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “The tremendous support from Barancik Foundation touches lives in deep and meaningful ways, and significantly increases the impact of the Orchestra’s programming in our shared community. We are grateful for their continued partnership.”

Celebrating their 75th anniversary this season, Sarasota Orchestra’s mission is to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences. The Orchestra’s 2023-2024 programming includes performances in a variety of venues and formats and is comprised of concerts in five different series: Masterworks, Discoveries, Chamber Soirées, Pops and Great Escapes. The season also features the ever-popular Outdoor Pops concerts at Ed Smith Stadium.

In addition to the Orchestra’s concert season, grant funding from Barancik Foundation will support Sarasota Orchestra’s Brunch, which will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:30am at Michael’s On East. This annual event helps subsidize the costs associated with Sarasota Orchestra's extensive education programs, which include the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, Summer Music Camp, and Young Artists Competition. The Brunch is also an opportunity to hear from beneficiaries of the programs and experience performances featuring student ensembles at various skill levels.

Furthermore, this grant from Barancik Foundation will enable the Orchestra to sponsor and host the All-County Orchestra and Band for Sarasota and Manatee Counties for the 2023-2024 season. These competitive programs present an opportunity for outstanding instrumental music students to perform in an advanced large ensemble, work under the baton of an outstanding musician and conductor, and meet members of other school organizations.

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra’s 2023-2024 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

About Sarasota Orchestra:

Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of performances that move, delight, and inspire music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

About Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation:

The Charles and Margery Barancik family has long believed in the power of philanthropy to shape our world and enrich the lives of all people. It was the expression of this belief that led them in 2014 to establish Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation—a private, family foundation located in Sarasota, Florida. Barancik Foundation creates initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment, and medical research. For more information, visit barancikfoundation.org.



