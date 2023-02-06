Sarasota Orchestra Receives $60,000 Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra has received a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation in support of the 2022-2023 season and the Orchestra's mission to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences. Gulf Coast's generous contribution bolsters several of Sarasota Orchestra's most impactful events: the Saturday Great Escapes series, the annual Sarasota Orchestra Brunch to support education programming, and the 2022-2023 Special Concert & Gala event featuring Yo-Yo Ma.

"Sarasota Orchestra is grateful for the continued support from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Their tremendous assistance has been crucial for the arts organizations of our entire area, especially throughout the extended pandemic and the recovery from Hurricane Ian," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. "We are honored to partner with Gulf Coast again this season, bringing world-class music and music education to our shared community."

Sarasota Orchestra's 2022-2023 programming includes performances in a variety of venues and formats and is comprised of concerts in five different series: Masterworks, Discoveries, Chamber Soirées, Pops and Great Escapes. The Great Escapes series, supported in part by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, presents a unique combination of classical works and popular music in themed programs.

Alongside its concert series, the Orchestra's extensive education offerings include the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, Summer Music Camp, and Young Artists Competition. Many alumni of these award-winning programs have become performers with major symphony orchestras throughout the country, including Sarasota Orchestra.

"It is a privilege to support Sarasota Orchestra through this Arts Appreciation Grant. Gulf Coast Community Foundation believes in the power of music and music education to transform lives in our region, and Sarasota Orchestra does just that. Sarasota Orchestra's pristine performances and award-winning programs are truly a treasure in our community," said Gulf Coast Community Foundation President|CEO Mark Pritchett.

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2022-2023 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.



Headquartered in Venice, FL and with a second office in downtown Sarasota, FL, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has transformed the region through bold and proactive philanthropy for over 25 years. Serving the needs of the region as a partner in philanthropy, and leader in community initiatives, Gulf Coast has surpassed granting $500 million in the areas of: health and human services, civic and economic development, education, arts and culture, and the environment. Gulf Coast was named one of the "Best Nonprofits to Work For" nationally by The Nonprofit Times in 2010, 2011, 2017, 2020, and 2021. To learn more visit GulfCoastCF.org.