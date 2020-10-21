Sarasota Orchestra Launches Concert Streaming Sales

All 13 programs planned for a reimagined 2020-2021 concert season will be available to watch online.

Today Sarasota Orchestra launched sales for its very first season of streamed concerts. All 13 programs planned for a reimagined 2020-2021 concert season will be available to watch online for $10 per concert. A discounted subscription package for all 13 programs is available for $100.

"We are excited to offer our loyal patrons a season of great music through our enahanced digital platform. This format presents an opportunity to reach expanded audiences while delivering our mission broadly to the community during a pandemic," said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO.

Streaming will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday the week after a concert run, with a five-day window to enjoy the performance. Streaming access is available for purchase now on Sarasota Orchestra's website.

Along with streaming sales, Sarasota Orchestra has announced the opportunity to register for tickets to attend live concerts. To ensure the safety of all audience members, as well as Orchestra musicians, staff, and volunteers, seating at live performances is currently limited to under 50 patrons.

Patrons who wish to attend a concert in person must register in advance on Sarasota Orchestra's website and will be required to follow safety protocols which include required masks, socially distanced seating and temperature checks upon entry.

Tickets allocated for the general public will be randomly selected from the list of registered patrons. Ticket price will be $40 and purchases will be limited to four seats per party.

Registrations for November and December concerts are open now; registrations for January and February concerts will open in late December. Recognizing the unique circumstances, Sarasota Orchestra will offer refunds on live concert tickets but no exchanges this season.

More information about concert attendance and streaming is available on Sarasota Orchestra's website: www.SarasotaOrchestra.org

