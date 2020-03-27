Sarasota Orchestra Announces 2020 â€“ 2021 Season
Some of the greatest works of music ever composed, performed by many of the world's finest soloists, will be part of Sarasota Orchestra's 2020 - 2021 season.
The Orchestra's upcoming season will be filled with such well-loved works as DvoÅ™ák's Symphony No. 9 (The New World), Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade and Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2, with guest artists including violin superstar Augustin Hadelich and legendary pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
"This is a season rich with historical resonances and musical adventure," Jeffrey Kahane, Artistic Advisor and Sarasota Music Festival Music Director said, "At this extraordinarily difficult moment in history, we hope you will take full advantage of the spiritual nourishment, consolation and challenge that great music played by great musicians can provide."
Series: Sarasota Orchestra will present its hallmark series of seven powerful concerts featuring guest conductors from across America and the globe. Together with impressive soloists, each of these guest conductors selected a program of great masterworks.
Masters of Melody
November 6, 7, 8 | Van Wezel
Jeffrey Kahane, Artistic Advisor, SMF Music Director, conductor, and piano
GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
Beethoven Violin Concerto
December 4, 5, 6 | Van Wezel
Yaniv Dinur, Music Director, New Bedford Symphony
Angelo Xiang Yu, violin
GABRIELLA SMITH Field Guide
BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4
Musical Heroines
January 7 - Neel PAC | January 8, 9,10 | Van Wezel
Kensho Watanabe, former Assistant Conductor, Philadelphia Orchestra
Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3
CLARA SCHUMANN Piano Concerto
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
Symphonie Fantastique
February 4 - Neel PAC | February 5, 6, 7 - Van Wezel
Carl St. Clair, Music Director, Pacific Symphony
Augustin Hadelich, violin
MOZART Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio
MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
BERLIOZ Symphonie Fantastique
Pictures at an Exhibition
February 18 - Neel PAC | February 20, 21 - Van Wezel
Marcelo Lehninger, Music Director, Grand Rapids Symphony
Orion Weiss, piano
GUARNIERI Festive Overture
MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition
From the New World
March 19, 20, 21 | Van Wezel
Thomas Wilkins, Music Director, Omaha Symphony
Chee-Yun, violin
JIM BECKEL Toccata for Orchestra
LALO Symphonie espagnole
DVOÅ˜ÁK Symphony No. 9 (New World Symphony)
Russian Tales
April 9, 10, 11 | Van Wezel
Jeffrey Kahane, Artistic Advisor, SMF Music Director
Garrick Ohlsson, piano
STRAVINSKY Petrushka
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
Books of Note: Sarasota Orchestra will also host a community reading program, "Books of Note," a collection of fiction and nonfiction books curated by Jeffrey Kahane, Artistic Advisor for Sarasota Orchestra, that reflect the times, historical perspective, or stories related to music and composers of our Masterworks performance season.
Masterworks concerts take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Neel Performing Arts Hall. Subscriptions for the Masterworks concerts are available now. Flex Pass subscriptions will be available in the fall.
Pops Series: This upcoming season for Pops will bring favorites from Broadway, film and TV, rock, jazz, and more to the Orchestra stage. Renowned guest conductors will lead three programs: Unforgettable: The American Songbook, romantic anthems by Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and more; The Envelope Please, a celebration of songs and scores that have garnered Grammys, Tonys, and Oscars; Revolution: Music of the Beatles, an authorized symphonic tribute to the Fab Four with arrangements from Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik.
Unforgettable: The American Songbook
January 22, 23| Van Wezel
Guest Conductor: Sean O'Loughlin
Nick Ziobro, vocalist
Julia Goodwin, vocalist
The Envelope Please
March 5, 6| Van Wezel
Guest Conductor: Christopher Confessore
Susan Egan, vocalist
Douglas LeBrecque, vocalist
Lisa Vroman, vocalist
Revolution: Music of the Beatles
April 16, 17| Van Wezel
Guest Conductor: Stuart Malina
Chamber Soirées: The eight-concert Chamber Soirées will explore both classic and new repertoire, chosen by Sarasota Orchestra musicians. Highlights include a performance with Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane alongside small musician ensembles and Sarasota Orchestra debuts of rare works with interesting instrumentation. The series will also continue to celebrate Beethoven's 250th birthday with an all-Beethoven recital by the Sarasota String Quartet.
Strings Attached
September 24| Holley Hall
ELGAR Serenade for Strings
BARBER Adagio for Strings
BARTÓK Divertimento (for strings)
Roots of Beethoven
October 11| Holley Hall
HAYDN String Quartet No. 2 (The Joke)
MOZART Horn Quintet in E-flat Major
BEETHOVEN String Quartet Op. 18, No.6
Serendipity
October 31| Holley Hall
LAUREN BERNOFSKY Trio for Brass
FRANÇAIX Trio for Piano, Oboe and Bassoon
REBECCA CLARKE Lullaby and Grotesque
JANÁÄŒEK Concertino
String Quartet: All Beethoven Recital
December 20| Holley Hall
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 16
BEETHOVEN String Quartet No. 10
Latin Dances
January 24| Holley Hall
RAVEL Alborada del gracioso
MARQUEZ Danzade Mediodia
D'RIVERA Four Pieces
GOLIJOV Mariel
PIAZZOLLA Histoire du Tango
Americana
January 28 & January 31| Holley Hall
CAROLINE SHAW, Entr'acte
BARBER Summer Music
DVOÅ˜ÁK "American" String Quintet
Fairy Tale Romance
February 25 & February 28| Holley Hall
JOSEF SUK Piano Quartet
SCHUMANN Märchenerzählungen
SCHUBERT Trio No. 1
Music for 7, 8, 9
April 18| Holley Hall
STRAUSS Metamorphosen
STRAVINSKY Octet for Winds
MARTINU Nonet No. 2
Great Escapes series: Six thematic concerts include Pops and light classics with commentary by the conductor. Great Escapes concerts will be conducted by Christopher Confessore, Steven Jarvi, Michelle Merrill, William Waldrop, and David Alan Miller.
Strike Up the Band
October 14 - 17| Holley Hall
Guest Conductor: Steven Jarvi
Jingle Bells Forever
December 9 - 13| Holley Hall
Guest Conductor: William Waldrop
Beethoven at the Movies
January 13 - 17| Holley Hall
Guest Conductor: David Alan Miller
My Funny Valentine
February 10 - 14| Holley Hall
Guest Conductor: Michelle Merrill
Journey on the Orient Express
March 10 - 14| Holley Hall
Guest Conductor: Steven Jarvi
Comedy Tonight
April 21 - 24| Holley Hall
Guest Conductor: Christopher Confessore
Discover Mozart concerts: Sarasota Orchestra will present a trio of concerts celebrating the master composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the music inspired by his work. This revised format for the Discoveries series will showcase classical music's newest talents all of whom will make Sarasota debuts.
Brilliant Beginnings
October 3| Sarasota Opera House
Guest Conductor: Stephen Mulligan
Dominic Cheli, piano
BRITTEN Sinfonietta
MENDELSSOHN Piano Concerto No. 1
MOZART Symphony No. 25
European Holiday
December 22| Sarasota Opera House
Guest Conductor: Sameer Patel
DEBUSSY Petite Suite
RESPIGHI Trittico Botticelliano ("Adoration of the Magi" movement)
VIVALDI Concerto for Two Trumpets
MOZART Symphony No. 31 (Paris)
Fables and Fantasy
May 15| Sarasota Opera House
Guest Conductor: Elena Schwarz
Ifetayo Ali-Landing, cello
MOZART Overture to the Magic Flute
RAVEL Mother Goose Suite
TCHAIKOVSKY Rococo Variations
DUKAS Sorcerer's Apprentice
New subscriptions are on sale now. Subscription brochures are available by adding your name and address at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or by calling the Sarasota Orchestra Box Office at (941) 953-3434.