Sarasota Concert Association Presents The Takács Quartet With Pianist Joyce Yang

The Sarasota Concert Association is proud to present the Takács Quartet with Grammy award-nominated pianist Joyce Yang for a one night only performance at Riverview Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM. The program includes Maurice Ravel's String Quartet and Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet.

The Takács Quartet is now in its 47th season with artists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, both on violin, Richard O'Neill on viola and András Fejér on cello. They perform world-wide and are recording artists for Hyperion Records. The Takács Quartet members hold prestigious appointments as Christoffersen Faculty Fellows, based at the University of Colorado and are again serving as Associate Artists at London's Wigmore Hall for their 2021-2022 season.

In addition to their four performances this season at London's Wigmore Hall, they also have performed at other venues in the UK and the Paris Philharmonic, Berlin Konzerthaus, and Teatro della Pergola in Florence. Their North American tour includes performances in New York, Washington DC, Princeton, Ann Arbor, Berkeley, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Portland, in addition to Sarasota. The Takács Quartet members collaborate with theatre artists, writers, conservatories, and music programs world-wide to offer innovative programming. They use their expertise in music to curate string programs for emerging artists that concentrate on chamber music, such as the one at the University of Colorado. In 2018 at the Edinburgh Festival, Marc André Hamelin referred to them as "Chamber Music Royalty" on the performance website Bachtrack.

Joyce Yang is a Grammy nominated pianist known for her virtuosity, lyricism, and interpretive sensitivity. Since becoming the Silver Medalist at the twelfth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at the young age of 19, Ms. Yang's career has continued to blossom. Her appearances with the New York Philharmonic and her recording discography of works by Scarlatti, Liebermann, Debussy, Currier, and Schumann, mark her as an artist of enormous talent.

The concert will be performed without intermission.

Single tickets start at $30. To purchase single tickets, visit www.SCAsarasota.org/tickets or call the box office at 941-966-6161.