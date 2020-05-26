STAY TŌNED With The Orchestra Now Offers Weekly Audio & Video Streams

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) keeps the music coming through its new digital initiative STAY TŌNED, a free weekly series of audio and video streams, respectively available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as other musical options that can be enjoyed on multiple platforms from home mask-free. The latest streaming event is an audio performance of Ives' Decoration Day on Tuesday, May 26. Online content is accessible at theorchestranow.org/stay-toned/ and on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @theorchnow. A detailed schedule follows below.



STAY TŌNED will include more than past performances. TŌN IN will offer new videos being released for the very first time, as well as live-streamed house concerts and interviews with the musicians at home. The new series TŌNality will feature interviews with many of the Orchestra's graduating musicians. In addition, the Fisher Center at Bard releases new content on its UPSTREAMING virtual stage each Wednesday, often featuring TŌN recordings.

Video Flashbacks - Audiences can revisit past TŌN performances by streaming videos online. Recent programs include the April 2019 concert De Profundis: Out of the Depths, with violinist Vadim Repin in the U.S. premiere of Lera Auerbach's Violin Concerto No. 3, and the 2018 Sight & Sound event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art featuring baritone Tyler Duncan in Shostakovich's Suite on Verses of Michelangelo.



Audio Flashbacks - Archived high-quality audio recording performances by TŌN and scheduled for online streaming include Korngold's Cello Concerto in C with soloist Nicholas Canellakis at the 2019 Bard Music Festival, and Reinhold Glière's Symphony No. 3, Ilya Muromets.



TŌN IN-New Video Releases - New video releases each Thursday will offer a variety of content, including live-streamed house concerts featuring chamber works and solo performances by the musicians, many of whom are roommates in quarantine together; the new series TŌNality, featuring interviews with many of the orchestra's graduating musicians; and other special performances from home. The Thursday, May 28 release will feature conductor James Bagwell with organist Renée Anne Louprette and TŌN musicians performing two Bach chorales-from St. John Passion and St. Matthew Passion-and answering your questions in a live Q&A. It will be accessible on Zoom by registering for the event.



Music From Home - Current and former TŌN musicians share videos from their homes, practicing and playing unique arrangements of popular songs, such as TŌN violinist Gergő Krisztián Tóth playing Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" from Havana, Cuba with his wife, singer Yulaysi Tóth Miranda Ferrer.



UPSTREAMING - The Fisher Center at Bard is releasing new content on its UPSTREAMING virtual stage each Wednesday that often feature TŌN recordings. These include Bard Music Festival performances of Korngold's A Passover Psalm with soprano Marjorie Owens and the Bard Festival Chorale, performed on August 9, 2019; and Rimsky-Korsakov's Overture to May Night and Dubinushka, performed on August 10, 2018.



TŌN on the Radio - The Orchestra's regular broadcasts on Classical WMHT-FM and WWFM-The Classical Network are continuing, as well as appearances on Performance Today, airing on public radio nationwide. Recent broadcasts include Elgar's Symphony No. 1 and Joachim's Hamlet Overture on Performance Today and Verdi's Requiem and Beethoven's Eroica Symphony on WMHT. The final concert this season will be Rimsky-Korsakov's Symphony No. 1 and Glière's Symphony No. 3, Ilya Muromets, on WMHT on June 28 at 6:00 pm ET.



STAY TŌNED also showcases social media and website posts including Meet the Musicians of TŌN, where the Orchestra spotlights various musicians through interviews and personal performances; and Concert Notes & Music, offering program notes from previously scheduled concerts that were written by TŌN's talented musicians.



TŌN musicians continued their master's degree coursework online throughout April and May, and also attended virtual coaching and classes with guest artists from The Cleveland Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and others. Members took part in weekly webinars led by Leon Botstein and such eminent leaders of the classical music community as conductors Leonard Slatkin, composer Joan Tower, and musicologist Christopher Gibbs. To fulfill Teaching Artist requirements, first- and second-year students served as virtual practice buddies for local middle-school youth in the Red Hook School District, while third-year string students provided virtual coaching to NYC students in the Opportunity Music Project's Honors Orchestra. TŌN's 14 third-year masters' candidates completed Capstone Projects, which are equivalent to a master's thesis.



Bard Music Connects - To stay in contact with their musical community, TŌN musicians take part in Bard Music Connects, a home for online initiatives and content created by all musicians at Bard College, including the Conservatory, the Music Program, and The Orchestra Now. Bard Music Connects can be found on Facebook/Instagram: @BardMusicConnects; Twitter: @BardMusConnects; YouTube; and on the Bard website.



Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You