Royal Danish Orchestra Rings in the New Year with A Concert!

Kick off New Year's Eve before the champagne corks start popping, with a sparkling musical experience in the company of the Royal Danish Orchestra, conductor Thomas Søndergård and master of ceremonies Frederik Cilius, famous for his witty radio and TV shows.



The internationally renowned Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård will be leading this New Year's concert, which is rich in traditions. He began his musical career as a solo timpanist in the Royal Danish Orchestra, and knows the tone and soul of the orchestra better than anyone. Søndergård will conduct the orchestra into the New Year with a delightful, musical programme.

The concert's master of ceremonies, Frederik Cilius, has achieved celebrity status as an entertaining and knowledgeable team leader for DR's televised classical music quiz. Cilius' accomplishments also include the satirical radio programme Den korte radioavis, so anything could happen on the last day of the year...

The Danish Queen's New Year's speech will be transmitted by big screen at 6 pm on the last of the three concerts.

All audience for these concerts will be offered a complimentary glass of champagne at the interval.

Program:

Maurice Ravel (1875-1935)

La Valse (1919-20)

Only at concert nr. 3: Her majestys new year's speech from 18. - 18.15

Unsuk Chin (f. 1961)

Mad Tea Party from the opera Alice in Wonderland (2007)

Nikolaj Rimskij-Korsakov (1844-1908)

Capriccio Espagnol, opus 34 (1887)

Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)Pavane, opus 50 (1887)

Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Slavic dance, no. 10 e-mol, opus 72 nr. 2 (1886)

Slavic dance, no. 8, g-mol, opus 46 (1848)

Interval

Erich Korngold (1897-1957)

Straussiana (1953)

H.C. Lumbye (1810-1874)

Københavns Jernbanedamp galop (1847)

(Berliner) Vauxhall polka (1867)

Petersborg Champagnegalop (1850)

Johann Strauss d.y. (1825-1899)

Spanish March, opus 433 (1888)

An der schönen, blauen Donau, opus 314 (1867)

