Riverside Symphony Announces 40th Anniversary Season

Riverside Symphony will launch a sparkling 40th Anniversary season of three concerts both retrospective and forward-looking running February 5 through April 28. Under the baton of founding Music Director, George Rothman, the programs will celebrate four decades of musical discovery, beginning in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, February 5th with a local premiere by David Froom (winner of Riverside Symphony's 2019 National Composer Competition) featuring Clarinet Soloist Narek Arutyunian, who will also be spotlighted in Rossini's rarely played Variations. Completing the concert is a seldom heard gem by Henri Roussel and a beloved Haydn Symphony.

A Sunday, March 6 program at El Museo del Barrio's El Teatro will spotlight Latin American composers with a slate of works seldom performed in the US, including the US Debut of a Gnattali guitar concerto, with soloist Dieter Hennings, as well as the world premiere of a new suite by Riverside Symphony favorite Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, featuring vocal soloists, Leah Brzyski soprano, Zach Finkelstein tenor. This Latin American tribute will also feature guitar ensemble works in collaboration with Orchestra Meridonal, with works by Villa Lobos and Piazzola.

The season will conclude on Thursday, April 28th at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center featuring rising star Anthony Trionfo in the first performance of Andrew Imbrie's masterful flute concerto since its 1977 premiere by Julius Baker and The New York Philharmonic. Underperformed gems from 20th century masters Sibelius and Prokofiev will frame this celebratory program.

Tickets range in price from $34 to $65. Subscriptions, group rates, family plan, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org.

Tickets to the first concert at Zankel Hall, priced $45-$65, are also available on carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or visiting the Box Office at 57th and Seventh".