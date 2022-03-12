Rhode Island Philharmonic to Present GRIEG'S PIANO CONCERTO

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra ushers in springtime with Grieg's Piano Concerto featuring pianist Joyce Yang on Saturday, March 19th at 8pm at The VETS. Maestro Bramwell Tovey leads this 2021-2022 Taco Classical Series concert showcasing the RI Philharmonic Orchestra premiere of prestigious local composer Eric Nathan's the space of a door, Grieg's Piano Concerto, and R. Strauss' Suite from Der Rosenkavalier.

Students from the RI Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (RIPYO) will join Maestro Tovey and the Orchestra in performing Wagner's Prelude to Act I of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg in a very special Side-by-Side performance, moved from January 21st.

There will also be an Open Rehearsal on Friday, March 18th at 5:30pm. The program exemplifies the RI Phil's mission to enrich and transform Rhode Island and beyond through symphonic music and education through programs of exceptional quality which are also relevant and accessible. Eric Nathan's the space of a door aligns with the orchestra's growing focus on

presenting exceptional works by composers that are connected to or reflect the diverse communities of this region.

The piece takes inspiration from Providence's venerable Athenaeum. Nathan writes: "[The

Athenaeum] was my starting point, providing a kind of scaffolding." A professor at Brown University, Nathan has gained prominence through significant commissions from major orchestras, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Pianist Joyce Yang, who will perform the audience-favorite Grieg concerto, is a dynamic and acclaimed young soloist who exemplifies the organization's commitment to presenting diverse guest artists of the highest quality.

The RI Phil's youth orchestra students will perform side-by-side with their mentors on the Wagner's Die Miestersinger, which demonstrates the organization's commitment to educating the next generation of performers, composers and teachers. It all adds up to an inspiring program that points to a bright future for symphonic music in Rhode Island, guided by Bramwell Tovey's considerable artistry and leadership.



The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra continues to provide livestream access to subscribers

and ticket holders, guaranteeing that those with a ticket may enjoy this weekend's performance at home. In person attendance has proven to be safe thanks to rigorous safety protocols. To date, there has been no known Covid-19 spread among patrons, staff or artists due to an RI

Philharmonic Orchestra live event. Single Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000. Season Subscriptions are available by calling 401-248-7000 or at https://tickets.riphil.org/subscriptions.

Subscription Deal: Hear Beethoven's Ninth Symphony from the best seats when you choose any

two additional concerts and enjoy all three concerts for $126. Visit https://tickets.riphil.org/mini3

for more details or to purchase.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for lessons, ensembles, and classes in-person and online. Details on what is currently available can be accessed at:

East Providence location: https://www.riphil.org/music-school

Westerly United Theatre location: https://www.riphilunited.org