Review: ANNA PAVLOVA: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION, by Analía Farfan, at St Jean's Theater in New York

This show is a celebration of Anna Pavlova's legacy through her original choreography and also serves as inspiration for contemporary dance. As a producer, director, choreographer, and performer, Analía Farfan's talent and expertise are on full display in this production.

-Photo by Ray Maranan-

Anna Pavlova, is a Russian prima ballerina who lived in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century. Pavlova is well known for creating the character of The Dying Swan and becoming the first ballerina to tour the world with her own company, including performances in South America, India, and Australia. Analía Farfan was inspired by Anna Pavlova's life and work, and by re-arranging some of her most famous dance numbers, she has created this wonderful tribute to her, as well as an inspiring experience for the audience.

-Photo by Ray Maranan-

The format of the show is a documentary and biographical story. It combines a narration that recounts Anna's life, with the most important dance pieces of her career. The first act, on an artistic level, is more traditional than the second one. You will enjoy some of the master pieces of The classical Ballet, re-choreographed by Analía, accompanied by well-known classical songs. Of note, are the gorgeous costumes that sparkle and dazzle on each dancer in their elegant movements.

In the second act, the music, dance, choreographies, costumes and energy tilts towards a more contemporary and international theme, presenting traditional Flamenco, Chinese and Indian cultural heritage dance pieces. Each number is transportive and allows your imagination travel to different countries and cultures. Through these different varied dances, we get to know more about Anna and how she was able to travel with her art around the world.

-Photo by Ray Maranan-

The diversity in this show was something very interesting to watch. The performers are from all over the world, and represent unique cultures and different backgrounds. It was very powerful to see Anna's work honored and embodied in a diverse, but unified way.

-Photo by Ray Maranan-

In chronological order, the show takes you back to different time periods and places around the world, through dance numbers filled with powerful emotions linked to Anna Pavlova's life.

-Photo by Ray Maranan-

Many know or have a sense of knowing something about her before entering the St Jean's Theater. But after seeing this show, all will leave with the gift of truly understanding and appreciating this amazing woman, her life, and her career. That gift is the result of the dedication and professionalism with which Analía Farfan directs this story, and the commitment and hard work of the International American Ballet Company.

This beautiful tribute to Anna Pavlova succeeds with a professional international cast which includes: Analía Farfan, Derek Brockington, Misa Mochizuki, Sara Grassi, Damir Tasmagambetov, Yoko Yamasa, Anastasia Barsukova, Giulia Cirulli, Cooper Everson, Eliza Jones, Vladimir Nikitin, Dinara Subaeva, Elisabet Torras Aguilera, and classical singer Vita Koreneva. Production team: Takaaki Ando (Light designer), Daevid Mendivil (Video editing) and Valeria Llaneza (Stage Manager).

-Photo by Jay Krempa-

The production takes place at St Jean's Theater, New York. Following the show, a welcome potluck commences, with the audience and artists dining together on different dishes from all the various countries represented in the show. A great experience all around!