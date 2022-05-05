Residence Of The New York Philharmonic On Usedom Set Signs Of Solidarity With Ukraine

For 20 years, the Peenemünde Concerts, a series within the framework of the Usedom Music Festival, have stood for peace and international understanding. In its anniversary year, on the occasion of which the world-famous New York Philharmonic will be making a guest appearance with a European residency on the island of Usedom from 20 to 24 May, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourism Association and the Usedom Music Festival are combining the celebrations for 20 years of Peenemünde concerts on the island of Usedom with a fundraising campaign. For the benefit of UNICEF Germany's "Ukraine Emergency Aid", donations are to be collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine

https://www.unicef.de/spendenaktion/gedenken?cfd=cd04s&cfi=n#cff

1. Peenemünder Konzert

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Freitag, 20. Mai 2022, 20 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Jan Lisiecki (Klavier)

Programm:

Nina Shekhar: Lumina (Europa-Premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Klavierkonzert Nr. 5 „Emperor Concerto"

Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Sinfonie Nr. 9 Es-Dur op. 70

2.Peenemünder Konzert

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Samstag, 21. Mai 2022, 20 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Anne Sophie-Mutter (Violine)



Programm:

Joan Tower: 1920/2019 (Europa-Premiere), ein Auftragswerk des New York Philharmonic Project 19

André Previn: Violinkonzert „Anne Sophie"

Moderato - Cadenza Langsam - Andante („aus einem Zug in Deutschland")

Béla Bartók: Konzert für Orchester

Introduzione - Presentando le coppie - Elegia - Intermezzo interrotto - Finale

3. Peenemünder Konzert

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Sonntag, 22. Mai 2022, 13 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Thomas Hampson (Bariton)

Programm:

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Gustav Mahler: Auswahl aus: Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Antonín Dvořák: Sinfonie Nr. 7 d-Moll op. 70



Öffentliche Generalprobe mit Anne-Sophie Mutter

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Samstag, 21. Mai 2022, 10-12.30 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Anne Sophie-Mutter (Violine)



Änderungen vorbehalten

Kammerkonzerte in Seebad Heringsdorf und Wolgast

Kaiserbädersaal, Seebad Heringsdorf, Montag, 23. Mai 2022, 19:30 Uhr

Ev. Kirche St. Petri, Wolgast, Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022, 19:30 Uhr

Musikerinnen und Musiker des New York Philharmonic und des Baltic Sea Philharmonic

Programm:

Samuel Barber: Summer Music op. 31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozarts: Hornquintett Es Dur KV 407

Johannes Brahms: Streichsextett Nr. 2 G-Dur op. 36