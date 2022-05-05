Residence Of The New York Philharmonic On Usedom Set Signs Of Solidarity With Ukraine
For the benefit of UNICEF Germany's "Ukraine Emergency Aid", donations are to be collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine.
For 20 years, the Peenemünde Concerts, a series within the framework of the Usedom Music Festival, have stood for peace and international understanding. In its anniversary year, on the occasion of which the world-famous New York Philharmonic will be making a guest appearance with a European residency on the island of Usedom from 20 to 24 May, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourism Association and the Usedom Music Festival are combining the celebrations for 20 years of Peenemünde concerts on the island of Usedom with a fundraising campaign. For the benefit of UNICEF Germany's "Ukraine Emergency Aid", donations are to be collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine
https://www.unicef.de/spendenaktion/gedenken?cfd=cd04s&cfi=n#cff
1. Peenemünder Konzert
Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Freitag, 20. Mai 2022, 20 Uhr
New York Philharmonic
Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)
Jan Lisiecki (Klavier)
Programm:
Nina Shekhar: Lumina (Europa-Premiere)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Klavierkonzert Nr. 5 „Emperor Concerto"
Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Sinfonie Nr. 9 Es-Dur op. 70
2.Peenemünder Konzert
Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Samstag, 21. Mai 2022, 20 Uhr
New York Philharmonic
Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)
Anne Sophie-Mutter (Violine)
Programm:
Joan Tower: 1920/2019 (Europa-Premiere), ein Auftragswerk des New York Philharmonic Project 19
André Previn: Violinkonzert „Anne Sophie"
Moderato - Cadenza Langsam - Andante („aus einem Zug in Deutschland")
Béla Bartók: Konzert für Orchester
Introduzione - Presentando le coppie - Elegia - Intermezzo interrotto - Finale
3. Peenemünder Konzert
Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Sonntag, 22. Mai 2022, 13 Uhr
New York Philharmonic
Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)
Thomas Hampson (Bariton)
Programm:
George Walker: Lyric for Strings
Gustav Mahler: Auswahl aus: Des Knaben Wunderhorn
Antonín Dvořák: Sinfonie Nr. 7 d-Moll op. 70
Änderungen vorbehalten
Kammerkonzerte in Seebad Heringsdorf und Wolgast
Kaiserbädersaal, Seebad Heringsdorf, Montag, 23. Mai 2022, 19:30 Uhr
Ev. Kirche St. Petri, Wolgast, Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022, 19:30 Uhr
Musikerinnen und Musiker des New York Philharmonic und des Baltic Sea Philharmonic
Programm:
Samuel Barber: Summer Music op. 31
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozarts: Hornquintett Es Dur KV 407
Johannes Brahms: Streichsextett Nr. 2 G-Dur op. 36