Residence Of The New York Philharmonic On Usedom Set Signs Of Solidarity With Ukraine

For the benefit of UNICEF Germany's "Ukraine Emergency Aid", donations are to be collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

May. 5, 2022  

For 20 years, the Peenemünde Concerts, a series within the framework of the Usedom Music Festival, have stood for peace and international understanding. In its anniversary year, on the occasion of which the world-famous New York Philharmonic will be making a guest appearance with a European residency on the island of Usedom from 20 to 24 May, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Tourism Association and the Usedom Music Festival are combining the celebrations for 20 years of Peenemünde concerts on the island of Usedom with a fundraising campaign. For the benefit of UNICEF Germany's "Ukraine Emergency Aid", donations are to be collected for the victims of the war in Ukraine

https://www.unicef.de/spendenaktion/gedenken?cfd=cd04s&cfi=n#cff

1. Peenemünder Konzert

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Freitag, 20. Mai 2022, 20 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Jan Lisiecki (Klavier)

Programm:

Nina Shekhar: Lumina (Europa-Premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Klavierkonzert Nr. 5 „Emperor Concerto"

Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Sinfonie Nr. 9 Es-Dur op. 70

2.Peenemünder Konzert

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Samstag, 21. Mai 2022, 20 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Anne Sophie-Mutter (Violine)


Programm:

Joan Tower: 1920/2019 (Europa-Premiere), ein Auftragswerk des New York Philharmonic Project 19

André Previn: Violinkonzert „Anne Sophie"
Moderato - Cadenza Langsam - Andante („aus einem Zug in Deutschland")

Béla Bartók: Konzert für Orchester
Introduzione - Presentando le coppie - Elegia - Intermezzo interrotto - Finale

3. Peenemünder Konzert

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Sonntag, 22. Mai 2022, 13 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Thomas Hampson (Bariton)

Programm:

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Gustav Mahler: Auswahl aus: Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Antonín Dvořák: Sinfonie Nr. 7 d-Moll op. 70


Öffentliche Generalprobe mit Anne-Sophie Mutter

Kraftwerk Peenemünde, Samstag, 21. Mai 2022, 10-12.30 Uhr

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden (Dirigent)

Anne Sophie-Mutter (Violine)


Programm:

Joan Tower: 1920/2019 (Europa-Premiere), ein Auftragswerk des New York Philharmonic Project 19

André Previn: Violinkonzert „Anne Sophie"
Moderato - Cadenza Langsam - Andante („aus einem Zug in Deutschland")

Béla Bartók: Konzert für Orchester
Introduzione - Presentando le coppie - Elegia - Intermezzo interrotto - Finale

Änderungen vorbehalten

Kammerkonzerte in Seebad Heringsdorf und Wolgast

Kaiserbädersaal, Seebad Heringsdorf, Montag, 23. Mai 2022, 19:30 Uhr

Ev. Kirche St. Petri, Wolgast, Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022, 19:30 Uhr

Musikerinnen und Musiker des New York Philharmonic und des Baltic Sea Philharmonic

Programm:

Samuel Barber: Summer Music op. 31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozarts: Hornquintett Es Dur KV 407

Johannes Brahms: Streichsextett Nr. 2 G-Dur op. 36



