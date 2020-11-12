Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quartetto di Cremona Releases ITALIAN POSTCARDS

World-premiere recording of Nimrod Borenstein’s Cieli d’Italia plus music by Hugo Wolf, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

Nov. 12, 2020  

Quartetto di Cremona, the award-winning Italian quartet, celebrates its 20th year as an internationally-acclaimed performing and recording ensemble with the release of their first recording for AVIE Records: Italian Postcards.

It's a collection of music inspired by the sounds, landscapes, history and romance of Italy, but written by non-Italian composers: Nimrod Borenstein's Cieli d'Italia, a new work commissioned by the quartet; Hugo Wolf's Italian Serenade; Mozart's first String Quartet, "Lodi;" and Tchaikovsky's String Sextet, "Souvenir de Florence." Violist Ori Kam (Jerusalem Quartet) and cellist Eckart Runge (former founding member of the Artemis Quartet) join the Cremona for Tchaikovsky's sextet.

