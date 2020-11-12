Quartetto di Cremona Releases ITALIAN POSTCARDS

World-premiere recording of Nimrod Borenstein’s Cieli d’Italia plus music by Hugo Wolf, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

Quartetto di Cremona, the award-winning Italian quartet, celebrates its 20th year as an internationally-acclaimed performing and recording ensemble with the release of their first recording for AVIE Records: Italian Postcards.

It's a collection of music inspired by the sounds, landscapes, history and romance of Italy, but written by non-Italian composers: Nimrod Borenstein's Cieli d'Italia, a new work commissioned by the quartet; Hugo Wolf's Italian Serenade; Mozart's first String Quartet, "Lodi;" and Tchaikovsky's String Sextet, "Souvenir de Florence." Violist Ori Kam (Jerusalem Quartet) and cellist Eckart Runge (former founding member of the Artemis Quartet) join the Cremona for Tchaikovsky's sextet.

Check out the trailer below!

